Read full article on original website
Related
Things To Do Around DFW: Hispanic Heritage, Chocolate Festival, Fringe Festival and more
It’s the fifth annual Dallas Arboretum Hispanic Heritage Celebration on September 10-11. Visit the garden for a celebration you won’t want to miss. Food, vendors, live music, cooking demonstrations
Here’s what movies are coming to North Texas theaters this weekend
Despite North Texas still experiencing high temperatures, the fall season is approaching this month and for movie fans that means horror films are coming out of the word works.
Reality TV star bringing Gas Monkey restaurant, venue to Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, made famous on the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” recently announced plans to bring a new restaurant, live music venue and more to one site in Lewisville. Rawlings, the celebrity owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, had previously announced a new Gas Monkey...
dallasexpress.com
Owner Seeks City’s Help Restoring Landmark Venue
The new owner of a historic Dallas landmark is hoping to bring the venue back to its former glory, with some help from the city of Dallas. Edwin Cabaniss and his business partners are asking the City of Dallas to ante up $4 million in economic incentives to help restore and expand the Longhorn Ballroom, one of the city’s most threatened historic properties, according to the non-profit organization Preservation Dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vanalstyneleader.com
Jefferson Starship lands in Van Alstyne
For the Van Alstyne Leader The Jefferson Starship will play Van Alstyne’s Central Social District this Saturday at 6 p.m. The band is one of the longest-running acts in rock history, with a catalog that spans nearly 60 years. It might take a long documentary to fully cover how...
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’
From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
papercitymag.com
50 Only-in-Dallas Things to Do This Fall
In Dallas, fall is a feeling. Because we may not actually feel anything resembling crisp autumnal air until the end of October, the season’s rituals and familiar sights become all the more important. So, the next time you’re at a loss for things to do this fall, we’ve gathered 50 fun, only-in-Dallas ideas to get you started.
dmagazine.com
First Look: Inside Bryan Trubey’s Fair Park of the Future
The tip of the iceberg is $300 million. That’s the figure that can be made a reality from public donors for Fair Park renovations as part of the Brimer Bill, which Dallas citizens will put to a vote in November. Heading up the redesign efforts for renovations on the park, which include the Cotton Bowl, Coliseum, bandshell, and seven exhibition buildings, is heralded sports stadium architect and Oak Cliff native Bryan Trubey of Overland Partners.
RELATED PEOPLE
Frisco BBQ joint Hutchins BBQ added to Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Picnic celebration
Hutchins joins more than 30 of the best barbecue joints in Texas being represented at the event.
Portillo's to host Texas pop-ups ahead of first restaurant opening in state
The Beef Bus is pulling into North Texas ahead of the Chicago chain's first brick-and-mortar location in the Lone Star State.
Rock & Brews coming next year to Grapevine
Rock & Brews sells pizza, burgers, wings, nachos, beer and more. (Courtesy Rock & Brews) American restaurant chain Rock & Brews will start construction in November on its Grapevine location at 440 W. Hwy. 114, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Rock & Brews was approved to be built by Grapevine City Council in July 2021. An opening date has not been announced, but construction is expected to be completed by May 2023, the listing stated. Rock & Brews was co-founded by Kiss rock band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. The restaurant features several beers on tap as well as burgers, wings, pizza and more. www.rockandbrews.com.
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southlake Style
GrapeFest Returns For 36th Season
Raise a glass for the 36th annual GrapeFest, which returns to Grapevine Sept. 15-18. Drawing over 250,000 attendees every year, GrapeFest is known as the largest wine festival in the Southwest for good reason. Not only does it feature over 130 wines throughout the weekend — it also hosts several toast-worthy events such as the GrapeStomp, where revelers can stomp through 18 pounds of grapes, a Champagne Cork Shoot-off where you can test your bottle-popping prowess and the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, where sippers can vote on their favorite varietals.
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagram: August 2022
We might be well past Father's Day, but that doesn't mean we can't cherish adorable father-daughter moments like this one. Congratulations to @sciton_davidmurphy! We hope you enjoy your sweet treat on us!. Want to be considered for our regular Instagram roundup? Tag Southlake, Texas, as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle...
advocatemag.com
Tex-Mex visionary Mico Rodriguez returns to his roots with Doce Mesas at The Hill
FOLLOWING A WEEKDAY LUNCH RUSH AT HIS NEWEST RESTAURANT DOCE MESAS on Walnut Hill, esteemed restaurateur Michael “Mico” Rodriguez sits on the back patio chatting with chefs and other staffers. It’s 100 degrees, but the man who founded Mi Cocina 20 years ago is dressed head-to-toe in white, flashing a brilliant smile and looking quite cool, both in the literal and poetic sense.
cravedfw
Portillo’s Food Truck – The Beef Bus – Returns to North Texas
Due to popular demand following a successful two-week tour of the region this past July, the Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck will be returning to the Lone Star state from September 12-24, to serve up some of its famed Chicago-Style menu offerings ahead of the Company’s highly anticipated grand opening in The Colony later this year. Over the course of its return to the greater Dallas area, the 32-foot, Beef Bus will visit various cities, events and locations, making it easy for everyone to grab a taste.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papercitymag.com
A New South Texas-Inspired Ice House Debuts on Henderson Avenue and Two Local Hotspots Expand
DL Mack's debuts its second location in Preston Hollow this week. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Report says these are the best places to live in Dallas if you’re recently divorced
When we say "till death do us part" some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn't work out that way.
Houston Chronicle
Mecum Dallas 2022 Is Going On Now
Mecum Dallas 2022 is currently underway. The auction kicked off Wednesday and runs through this Saturday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Mecum says an estimated 1,500 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more are set to cross the auction block. Mecum says it hopes to top last year's record $36.8 million in sales.
Comments / 0