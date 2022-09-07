ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

How new rules could help and hinder the St. Louis Cardinals

The shift is gone; larger bases and pitch clocks are here. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adapt accordingly. Major League Baseball announced today that it will implement new rules for the 2023 season. The defensive shift will be a thing of the past, as will pitchers taking their sweet time between pitches. Additionally, first, second and third base will be 3 square inches larger. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adjust their philosophies to maximize the value of these changes and mitigate their drawbacks.
Bombers fall to Greenwood in conference opener

The Mountain Home High School football team opened 6A-West Conference play Friday night with a trip to Greenwood. Brad Haworth has details on the game. It was a rough night for the Bombers as they managed just 138 yards of offense and lost five turnovers in a 49-0 loss. Greenwood scored on their first six possessions to build a 42-0 lead by halftime.
