ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewa Beach, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

‘Where is she?’ a year after Isabella Kalua’s disappearance

t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Ewa Beach, HI
KITV.com

Family forgives man pleading guilty in Ala Moana shooting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- "On the night that you put a bullet in my child's heart. And that long ride to the hospital, God told me to just pray for you," the mother of Alan Jennings said to the 26 year old man who killed her son. Having plead guilty to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Blood#Violent Crime
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

State Supreme Court calls murder case against Kalihi man ‘unlawful’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Supreme Court put a halt to a murder case on Thursday against a Kalihi man who killed a 16-year-old boy in 2019. The ruling could have broad ramifications on the state’s criminal justice system. Richard Obrero claimed he shot Starsky Willy in self defense...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hiker who nearly died on Oahu trail comes back to the Islands to heal -- and to warn others

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been more than two decades since a man was stranded on an Oahu trail -- but he hasn't yet fully recovered from the harrowing experience. What was supposed to be a hike over the Ko'olau Mountains, ended up being stranded for days for Daniel Rasmussen. Now, 25 years later, he's still surprised he made it out alive. He's returned to Oahu to finally come to terms with the experience.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Rash of crimes cause 40-year-old Kalihi business to close

Because of the crime wave and lack of consequences for criminals, the family says they are now planning to sell the store they worked for years to build. Rash of crimes in Kalihi pushing mom-and-pop shop out of business. An uptick in crime in one Honolulu neighborhood has left businesses...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sandy Beach Park stabbing opens police investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Sunday night at Sandy’s Beach Park. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 11:22 p.m. According to EMS, he was stabbed and transported to the nearest hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy