Massachusetts State

Boston

‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.

It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
Leah Cole Allen wins GOP nod for lieutenant governor

Leah Cole Allen, a Trump-backed former state representative from Danvers, has won the Republican nomination to be the next Massachusetts lieutenant governor, topping fellow former lawmaker Kate Campanale. The close race was called by the Associated Press just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 14 hours after most polls closed...
City
Salem, MA
Massachusetts Elections
Massachusetts Government
City
Worcester, MA
Attorney General Primary Election Results

BOSTON (WWLP) – With incumbent Attorney General Maura Healey running for Governor, Massachusetts will be choosing a new attorney general this fall. Three Democrats are on the ballot, but only two of them are actively campaigning heading into Primary Day. Andrea Campbell is a former Boston City Councilor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of the […]
Kim Driscoll
Geoff Diehl
Charlie Baker
Elizabeth Warren
Maura Healey
Donald Trump
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
All of Massachusetts Now Considered Low Risk for COVID, CDC Says

All of Massachusetts is now at low risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a major change from just a few weeks ago, when most of eastern Massachusetts was still in the medium risk category. Massachusetts health officials reported 6,623...
Massachusetts Revenue Officials: Return $2.9 Billion to Taxpayers

The new fiscal year in Massachusetts is picking up right where the old one left off in terms of tax revenues. The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) collected $2.6 billion in tax revenues last month. DOR Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said revenues increased by $108 million, or 4.3 percent, over actual collections in August 2021.
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MA Taxpayers: Are You Ready To Receive Some MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?

Thanks to an obscure law that was enacted back in 1986, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker plans to return up to $3 billion which will be equally distributed to Bay state taxpayers from the Berkshires to Boston as a surplus that totals over $2 billion is ready to go into people's wallets. His office stated the following in this matter:
Mass. Reports 6,623 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 6,623 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,852,576 cases and 20,169 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 166 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
