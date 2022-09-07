Read full article on original website
KTSA
20 year old arrested, hundred of fentanyl pills found during search of San Marcos home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 20 year old San Marcos man is in jail after admitting to supplying fentanyl pills to members of the community. San Marcos Police say after weeks of investigating, they identified Anthony Jean Perez Rios as a suspected fentanyl distributor. Police obtained a warrant...
Two men hospitalized after shooting at each other near apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in critical condition and another is in stable after they shot at each other in a parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday near Aquarius and VFW Boulevard on the city's south side. Police...
KSAT 12
Men arrested for stealing laser machine worth $100,000, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested two men accused of stealing a laser machine worth $100,000 and hauling it across town in the bed of a pickup truck. Justin Hill, 47, and Morocco Campbell, 44, took the machinery during a burglary at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of W. Bitters Road, near Blanco Road, police said.
KTSA
Man accused of armed robbery, 50-mile police chase crashes in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a police chase covering around 50 miles ended in a crash on San Antonio’s north side. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says deputies intercepted a van reported stolen after an armed robbery on Friday at a store in Dilley, a town more than an hour southwest of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
32-year-old man in critical condition after South Side shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 30s are hospitalized after being shot on the city’s South Side Saturday morning. At 2:30 a.m., SAPD officers were called to the 5000 block of Aquarius for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for killing 15-year-old after he was lured from Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery, according to San Antonio police. Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
KSAT 12
SAPD arrests suspected serial vehicle thief; police say he may be linked to more cases
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected serial car thief was arrested on the West Side following a brief chase with San Antonio police, according to authorities. Mark Allen McPherson was taken into custody and is facing charges of vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, SAPD public information officer Jennifer Rodriguez said.
12newsnow.com
Three Southeast Texas teenagers in custody, one still at large after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured
Three Southeast Texas teenagers are in custody. and police are looking for one more after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured.
KSAT 12
1 teen arrested, 4 wanted after 15-year-old carjacked, assaulted outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police have identified five teenagers accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot and then stealing his car. Police said the incident took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday outside the store in the 500 block of S. State Highway 123 Bypass.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
KTSA
One dead in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and four people are on the run following a shooting at a West side apartment. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive. Two men were in...
Woman dies after attempting to take her own life at jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A recently jailed Bexar County woman has died from injuries sustained when she attempted to take her own life while behind bars, local authorities say. According to BCSO officials, a deputy stationed at the jail found 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez trying to take her own life on the morning of August 29. Medical personnel soon arrived and attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to Baptist Hospital "for further treatment in the ICU."
KSAT 12
Armed man threatens employee, robs Lowe’s on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s on the Northwest Side and threatened an employee with a gun. The incident took place at noon on Aug. 17 at the store located in the 7900 block of Callaghan Road, near Interstate 10.
KTSA
SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a man killed in a crash between a sedan and an 18-wheeler. Investigators say the crash happened Friday before 2:30 a.m. on North Weidner in the area of Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35. Police say the car was heading west on the I-35 access road as the semi-truck was going north on Weidner. Police say the 18-wheeler then went through the intersection on a green light, and that is when the crash happened with no sign the driver of the car tried to stop.
KSAT 12
Woman dies more than a week after suicide attempt at Bexar County Jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after attempting suicide in her cell at the Bexar County Jail on the morning of Aug. 29, according to the sheriff’s office. The BCSO said an officer discovered 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez was attempting to kill herself around 10:28 a.m. The officer immediately responded by using a cutting tool to help the woman down.
Police recover $100,000 stolen machine used for medical procedures, arrest two suspects
SAN ANTONIO — Police officers were at the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, when they overheard reports of a stolen botox machine on their radio. Officers pulled over and arrested two men who had the $100,000 machine in the back of their pickup truck. No word...
Texas Mother Caught Hitting Officer With Car in Violent Rage
A mother was arrested after smashing into an officer in San Antonio. 32-year-old Susan Rodriguez was traveling down a road near a charter school in San Antonio. She quickly found herself in the midst of traffic caused by nearby school children loading and unloading. Rodriguez became frustrated and was in...
San Antonio man arrested in connection with stealing $30K in collectibles
The collectibles were stolen still in their original boxes.
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
