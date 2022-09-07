Read full article on original website
Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
With the midterm election two months away, NPR's Scott Simon talks with political analyst and editor Amy Walter about voter sentiment and which races she's watching. Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
The political ramifications of the court filings for a special master to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Also, signs the economy may work to the Democrats' advantage in November. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over...
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates -- Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo -- said they want to overhaul how elections are run in their states. They appeared at a conference inside a South Florida hotel ballroom that featured numerous speakers falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. “Our biggest enemy is our own party,” said Marchant, a businessman and former state lawmaker who was among Trump’s most ardent supporters challenging President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Nevada. “Even though we are Republicans, we are kind of the outsiders. We have a battle, but we’re not giving up.” All are members of the America First Secretary of State Coalition, which calls for large-scale changes to elections. While not officially tied to Trump’s America First movement, it’s part of the broader effort promoting conservative candidates who align with the former president’s views.
Some Wyoming Republicans want to limit the secretary of state after Trump's pick wins
The GOP nominee running unopposed to be the next secretary of state in Wyoming is drawing concerns from some in his own party. The candidate in question is an election denier, and that has prompted some Republican lawmakers to make a surprising move. Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck reports. BOB...
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
A record-breaking number of anti-trans bills have been introduced across the country, many of them targeting trans children. Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under these conditions. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights...
Plaintiff: challenging Oklahoma’s transgender bathroom ban ‘just the right thing to do’
Three Oklahoma students are suing the state over its law that bars transgender students from using the bathroom corresponding with their gender identity. Andy Bridge is the lead plaintiff. The suit argues Senate Bill 615 is unconstitutional and should be overturned. Bridge and his parents, Aysha Prather and Eli Bridge,...
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
California is home to some of the country's strictest environmental regulations. Those standards can sometimes spread to other states and beyond. It's known as the "California Effect." A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those...
A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. People are remembering former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu as a game-changer and a political patriarch. He died this week at age 92 and will be buried tomorrow. Landrieu was a white Democrat who opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s. He won the New Orleans mayoral seat with rare support from across the racial divide. His daughter is former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. Senator Landrieu, welcome, and my condolences on your loss.
A publisher abruptly recalled the '2,000 Mules' election denial book. NPR got a copy.
The election denial movie called "2,000 Mules" has been thoroughly debunked by fact-checkers. Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the film's premise was, quote, "indefensible." Despite those flaws, former President Trump has embraced this film from the conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza. A book version of "2,000 Mules" was set to hit stores last week before its publisher abruptly recalled it from shelves due to an unexplained publishing error. NPR's Tom Dreisbach actually managed to get a copy of the recalled book and is with us now. Hey, Tom.
Borrowers in 7 states may be taxed on their student loan cancellation
Borrowers here in the U.S. may still be feeling a sense of relief with the cancellation of some or all of their federal student loans. But about 8 million of them could be in for a nasty surprise. They may have to pay tax on all that debt relief, depending on what state they live in. NPR education correspondent Cory Turner has been looking into all of this and joins us now. Hey, Cory.
