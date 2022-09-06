ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?

 3 days ago

With the traveling I do daily from Crowley to Lafayette to Carencro, I have witnessed other drivers do some pretty head-scratching things. Lately, the weird driving and frustration has come from driving in all of the rain we have been receiving.

If the rain is coming down heavy enough, it can hinder your ability to see even the car in front of you. That can be scary and have you considering pulling over and waiting it out.

Jaromir Kavan via Unsplash.com

However, instead of pulling over, I have seen many cars slow down and turn on their flashers. This one had me asking, “Wait, is that even legal?”

The answer: It is illegal .

According to the Louisiana State Legislature ,

Flashing lights are prohibited except on authorized emergency vehicles, school buses, or on any vehicle as a means of indicating a right or left turn, or the presence of a vehicular traffic hazard requiring unusual care in approaching, overtaking or passing.

The kind of hazards the law speaks of are situations like being broken down or need to change a tire on the side of the road.

While searching for the answer to my hazard light question, I came across a video posted by the Louisiana State Police . It further solidified that driving in the rain with your flashers on is illegal.

The post also explains why it is dangerous for anyone to drive with their hazard lights on saying,

Flashing hazard lights can make it difficult for other drivers to see turn signals or brake lights, or cause them to think you are stopped or stalled in the roadway. Furthermore, a car that is actually stalled with lights flashing may get hit by a driver who doesn’t anticipate proper braking distance because they think the car is moving.

The rain isn’t over and its always better to know and follow the rules of the road, especially in case of a heavy down pour.

If you have any other questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out to Louisiana State Police for help.

Comments / 13

brian v
2d ago

if I need my hazard lights on it's because it's an emergency so send me a ticket and we'll talk cuz if I have an emergency and I feel like I need those on they will be on but it will be educated decision

Reply(2)
2
