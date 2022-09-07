Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Mexicantown Bakery's history and importance to Southwest Detroit
SOUTHFIELD (CW50) - In Mexico, eating sweet pastries for breakfast or late supper – known as merienda – is a tradition that dates back to the 16th century. The art of making pastry became popular in Mexico during the brief French occupation of the 19th Century. The country was inundated with French bakeries and Mexicans soon developed a taste for crispy baguettes and rich pastries. As a result of the French influence, bakeries sprung up throughout Mexico. New pastries were created throughout the following years. However, preservatives and artificial ingredients are not used in traditional Mexican baked goods so the products...
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
Venture 313 looking for entrepreneurs in Detroit to help get started
(CBS DETROIT) - April Anderson said her sales and profitability at Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit have increased since Venture 313 became involved in her business. Anderson said she applied for funding back in 2017 and was awarded $200,000 to help expand her business and get important advisory services from the non-profit organization, including guidance from the Dan Gilbert Foundation. "It feels good, it really does," Anderson exclaimed. Anderson is expected to open a brand new 5,000-square-foot facility in a few months to help support her growing shipping business. "It's definitely grown faster than we expected," Anderson explained. Venture 313 announced today it would allocate 10 millions dollars in funding over the next three years in hopes to find many more success storie like with April Anderson and Good Cakes and Bakes.
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Lafayette Coney Island owners respond to Detroit Health Department violation
The iconic Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been issued a cease and desist order by the health department over rodent concerns.
Detroit Health Department hosting block party with free health screenings, music & more
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is hosting a block party for Detroiters that will include free health screenings, dental screenings, and vaccinations, along with music, food, and more!The block party will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., on John R Street between Mack Avenue and Erskine, which is near the Detroit Health Department located at 100 Mack.Here's what the family-friendly block party will include:Free vaccinations including flu, Monkeypox, and COVID-19Free dental screeningsFree health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and health educationFree smoke detectors, gun locks, and public safety educationLive entertainment, music, and...
HometownLife.com
Fifth Third Bank denies mistreating Black casino jackpot winner from Detroit
Fifth Third Bank has asked a judge to throw out a Detroit woman's discrimination lawsuit that alleges she was mistreated while trying to deposit her casino jackpot winnings, maintaining the incident involved a misunderstanding at the bank and had nothing to do with race. In her lawsuit, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh...
thevarsitynews.net
3017 Buena Vista St.
After viewing, if you are interested in leasing the home, $175 will be required. - $130 Refundable hold if you do not get the property. ($130 does not go towards 1st month or security deposit if fully approved) *Certain Restrictions Apply. Ask office staff for more info. Location. 3017 Buena...
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists
The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
corpmagazine.com
Butzel Donates Nearly 400 Backpacks Filled With School Supplies to Dearborn Elementary School
DETROIT, Mich. – Proper school supplies can help ensure a successful academic year for students. But all too many families cannot afford school supplies they need to help their children succeed. For this reason, Butzel law firm is continuing a tradition it started five years ago to give away brand new backpacks filled with supplies to students at a school in metro Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
wdet.org
How the Wayne County Tax Foreclosure Auction works
The Wayne County Tax Foreclosure auction recently restarted after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While its purpose is to ensure people continue paying taxes on their home, the auction — and the tax foreclosure process broadly — has had some negative impacts in Detroit, as it has kicked renters and owners out of their homes.
fox2detroit.com
'Clean it up or shut it down': Protest held outside closed Lafayette Coney Island for rat droppings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island remains ordered closed after rat droppings were found by health inspectors - following social media videos catching the rodents in action at the longtime Detroit staple. "Having a rat infestation, continuing to sell food and then telling the city they’re going to close...
wemu.org
Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward
An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park. Once the contamination is cleaned up on the...
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
Lafayette Coney Island closed after health violation over rodent concerns
Lafayette Coney Island is currently closed after a cease and desist was issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning.
chevydetroit.com
These festivals are why we love fall!
September 9-11 Rochester Municipal Park, Rochester. Paint Creek Center for the Arts is excited to present its 56th Art & Apples Festival to kick off the fall season as its primary fundraiser for the year. A suggested donation of $5 per attendee will be accepted at each of the festival’s entrances. Highlights of the festival include 16 different dance and music performances, 22 food vendors, the Meijer Kids Art Zone, and the Creation Station with live demonstrations like glass blowing and wheel-throwing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
7 ‘Clear Gods’ members from Southfield, Detroit charged in $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Detroit man and six current or former Southfield residents from the self-described “Clear Gods” are accused of conducting 26,000 transactions as part of a $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme. Scheme details. Officials said the “Clear Gods” group came up with a scheme...
EMU professor suspended after allegedly exposing himself while driving
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastern Michigan University professor has been suspended after he was caught on camera driving naked down Michigan Avenue on September 2.Dearborn Police say they received a cell phone video from a tipster showing 62 year-old Michael Tews driving his Jeep Wrangler down Michigan Avenue without wearing any clothes. He was also allegedly touching himself. After an investigation, Dearborn Police identified the driver as Tews. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday. Tews has been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated indecent exposure and one felony count of indecent exposure with sexually delinquent person notice. He...
