Sherri Shepherd on the Importance of Representation in Daytime TV and How ‘The View’ Prepared Her for a Talk Show
“It’s something that I used to dream about when I was a little girl. I would line up my Teddy bears with my Barbie dolls and I have a toilet paper roll and I would put them on chairs,” Shepherd tells Variety. Growing up, Shepherd would watch “The Phil Donahue Show” and Dinah Shore’s syndicated daytime talker with her grandmother. Later in life, she looked at Oprah and Sally Jessy Raphael as chat show inspirations. Now, she’s hoping to have a similar effect on her own viewers.
Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life
LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. —April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
‘Allelujah’ Review: A Sticky Dedication to Various British National Treasures, From Judi Dench to the NHS
Britain’s free and eternally beleaguered National Health Service has long been both a boost and a burden to the country’s political leaders. The present-day Conservative administration is only the latest to congratulate themselves on the progressive social generosity the NHS stands for — never more cynically than during the global pandemic — while cutting its funding and functionality at their convenience. A predominantly pro-NHS protest film that muffles its march with fluffy slippers, “Allelujah” also plays things two ways, and several times over. It didactically calls out governmental hypocrisy while exposing corrupt elements and inefficiencies within the precious institution itself. It hedges its bets politically between nostalgic keening for a kinder, fairer Britain of old and advocating for a top-down socialist makeover. It wavers tonally between cozy comedy and head-on polemic.
Jodie Turner Smith, Heather Graham, Ellie Goulding Dazzle at Venice AmfAR as Italy’s Ferzan Ozpetek is Honored
“I see a lot of rich people here!” said Jodie Turner-Smith as she took to the stage to open the Venice Film Festival AmfAR gala and auction held Wednesday evening in the Arsenale, a former shipyard complex on the edge of the city’s Grand Canal. Urging guests to...
Poitras documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras’s epic documentary about photographer Nan Goldin and her activism against the Sackler family and their art connections has been awarded the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
Disney’s Bob Chapek on Scar-Jo Aftermath and “Don’t Say Gay” Impact
In the midst of Disney’s D23 presentation of upcoming material from Lucasfilm and Marvel, as well as Avatar, Disney CEO Bob Chapek made himself available for a 15-minute interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The conversation touched on issues ranging from the handling of the Scarlett Johansson conflict and the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy in Florida as well as ticket pricing and more. This presentation was a lot of Disney+. It seems like all that stuff had its origins on the big screen — all the Marvel universe — everything launches [from movies] and you have the theme parks, you have...
‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer Traces History of Famous ‘Star Wars’ Heroes and Villains
The first trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” animated anthology series “Tales of the Jedi” has been released out from Disney’s D23 event on Saturday. The entire show will release on Disney+ on Oct. 26. First announced in May for the Star Wars Celebration animation...
Prince William Shares Personal Statement in Memory of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William released a personal statement in memory of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday, two days after Her Majesty died at the age of 96. “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign,” the 40-year-old Prince of Wales wrote in the message posted on social media, his first statement since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
‘Barbarian’ Director Breaks Down the Film’s Most Shocking Twists and Discusses Sequel Possibilities
“Barbarian” is one of the year’s most-discussed horror films, largely because of some wild twists that were not spoiled in the trailers. That said, many of the movie’s biggest moments merit discussion beyond screams of “WTF!,” and director Zach Cregger broke them down for Variety.
Lea Michele Drops Out of Saturday’s ‘Funny Girl’ Performances Due to ‘Early Signs and Symptoms’ of COVID
Lea Michele won’t be taking the stage in “Funny Girl” on Saturday due to “early signs and symptoms of COVID.” Even though the results of her test were “inconclusive,” she says she is “not allowed” to perform in Saturday’s matinee or evening show.
John Legend and Kane Brown Stay True to Their Paths, With Key Tweaks, in ‘Legend’ and ‘Different Man’: Album Review
On paper, John Legend and Kane Brown couldn’t be any different. The first up is an EGOT whose quavering vocals and romantic, interpersonal lyrics have made him the toast of present-day soul. The other is an open-throated country singer with issue-oriented tracts and a hip-hop lean. What unites each man, however, is that both have always sounded older than their respective ages, more mature than their contemporaries, and avoiding anything too trend-conscious, or out of their reach. They’re old souls.
