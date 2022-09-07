ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburgh, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

The world is a little brighter now

A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Edinburgh, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WTHR

Hoosiers reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just two days ago the world saw images of Queen Elizabeth II welcoming the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, Liz Truss. “I was struck when I saw her two days ago, when she was meeting the with the new prime minister, that she seemed to have aged a lot over the last few weeks,” said IUPUI political science professor John McCormick, who is also a native of the United Kingdom.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Good Morning Mama's in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited the breakfast crowd this week at Good Morning Mama’s in Broad Ripple. Besides perhaps a western omelet, Dave was looking for your positive, uplifting stories. Employee Kendra was happy to share. “The good news is that we’re still open,” she said....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival

The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
LAWRENCE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hot Dog#Food Drink
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTHR

Here's Yelp's 5 must-try Hispanic eateries in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15, so we made a new food bucket list so you can savor the celebration, this month and beyond. The below five businesses are all Hispanic owned and opened within the past year. They’re also serving up some of the best flavors that the city has to offer. Have you tried all five?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
roadtirement.com

Have never seen tombstones like these

It is always fun to find a different cemetery to explore. Even more so when you find very different tombstones than you normally see. This was the case at the Ross Cemetery in Decatur County, Indiana. Three stones were apparently hand inscribed in wet concrete at some late date, with names and birth/death dates. These might be replacement stones.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD Mounted Patrol needs donations for new horse barn

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's mounted patrol has been headquartered on the near west side of Indianapolis for the past 17 years, but they've never had a permanent location. At the end of the year, the property agreement there will expire, and they'll be forced to move. "The city sold this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy