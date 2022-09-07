Read full article on original website
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
Hoosiers reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just two days ago the world saw images of Queen Elizabeth II welcoming the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, Liz Truss. “I was struck when I saw her two days ago, when she was meeting the with the new prime minister, that she seemed to have aged a lot over the last few weeks,” said IUPUI political science professor John McCormick, who is also a native of the United Kingdom.
Good News: Good Morning Mama's in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited the breakfast crowd this week at Good Morning Mama’s in Broad Ripple. Besides perhaps a western omelet, Dave was looking for your positive, uplifting stories. Employee Kendra was happy to share. “The good news is that we’re still open,” she said....
Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival
The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
Award-winning Indianapolis author uses books to raise awareness and inspire
INDIANAPOLIS — Leah Johnson is feeling pretty good after winning the Indiana Authors Award for Young Adult fiction this year. Her breakout novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” tells the story of a young Black girl in a small town in Indiana, fighting for a chance at an education, while falling for a fellow contestant for prom queen.
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
'Immediately I knew something wasn't right' | Westfield 6-year-old battling rare cancer for 2nd time; family pushes for more research funding
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Londyn Hoffman was at Riley Hospital for Children on Thursday, receiving her sixth week of chemotherapy. “Londyn has been a Riley kid pretty much her whole life,” said Jenna Hoffman, Londyn’s mom. The Westfield 6-year-old was born with a rare genetic condition, experienced a...
Family searching for answers in fatal southwest Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a month since 81-year-old Tom Hembree was hit and killed by a vehicle after walking away from his home on the southwest side. His family wants justice and that's why they're asking the community for help. "Somebody knows something," said Hembree's niece, Robyn Neitzel. Neitzel...
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5 Indiana men
LANSING, Mich. — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash...
Here's Yelp's 5 must-try Hispanic eateries in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15, so we made a new food bucket list so you can savor the celebration, this month and beyond. The below five businesses are all Hispanic owned and opened within the past year. They’re also serving up some of the best flavors that the city has to offer. Have you tried all five?
Have never seen tombstones like these
It is always fun to find a different cemetery to explore. Even more so when you find very different tombstones than you normally see. This was the case at the Ross Cemetery in Decatur County, Indiana. Three stones were apparently hand inscribed in wet concrete at some late date, with names and birth/death dates. These might be replacement stones.
IMPD Mounted Patrol needs donations for new horse barn
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's mounted patrol has been headquartered on the near west side of Indianapolis for the past 17 years, but they've never had a permanent location. At the end of the year, the property agreement there will expire, and they'll be forced to move. "The city sold this...
Queen of Free: What you should know before making a major purchase
INDIANAPOLIS — Labor Day weekend means there are shopping deals to be had, but the Queen of Free cautions some purchases can really add up. If you're shopping for a major item for your home, this weekend or any other, there are some things to keep in mind to keep your finances on track.
