Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Scattered storms this weekend; Cool front moves in next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There could be a few showers and non-severe storms later today and again late Sunday. Neither day is expected to be a washout, and there is no flood threat at this time. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, and a 50% chance of storms. Sunday will be similar, but a 40% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Storms likely next couple of days, relief next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper low spinning over south Louisiana will result in additional rounds of showers and t-storms over the next couple of days. After a mainly dry start this morning, a few storms will start to develop by lunchtime, with showers and t-storms becoming likely during the afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Widespread heavier rain threat begins Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect mainly scattered light rain showers for the rest of Tuesday. All rain will come to an end by sunset. Temperatures will be held below normal thanks to passing showers and mostly cloudy skies. A wetter weather pattern begins Wednesday as an upper-level low breaks...
BATON ROUGE, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Callers in EBR experiencing issues with 911

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish leaders are reporting ongoing issues with residents getting through to 911. According to the EBR Communications District, callers may experience a drop or interruption during a call. If that occurs, the public is being urged to immediately call 911 back. Also,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Businesses prepare for the rush of game day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As sports fans get ready for a busy game day, businesses are getting ready for big crowds. The Printing Source is a custom printing shop in Baton Rouge, taking order after order. “Busy, phone ringing off the hook, people in and out throughout the day....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has its home opener in historic fashion by hosting Southern for the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network. The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Intermittent ramp and lane closures on I-12 EB will begin Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Motorists should expect intermittent nighttime lane closures on I-12 eastbound between the I-10/I-12 split and Sherwood Forest Boulevard due to necessary roadwork. The closures will start Sept. 11 and end Sept. 15. and. will take place each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. All...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CATS LSU football gameday transportation service returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The CATS roundtrip service to LSU’s campus for all 2022 home football games returns for Saturday’s matchup between the tigers and jaguars. The Touchdown TRAX service will begin taking fans to campus three hours before each game gets underway. For one hour following each game, the service will then take fans back to their original location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Ruptured water main causes flooding on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ruptured water main is causing flooding on Perkins Road. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed officers responded to the area of Perkins Road near Quail Drive, not far from Campus Federal Credit Union, regarding a reported water leak. Police say there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Baton Rouge to receive $59M for highway, transportation expansions through infrastructure bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly $60 million is headed to Baton Rouge from an infrastructure bill Congress recently passed. According to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, the City of Baton Rouge will receive $59,619,429 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for highway expansion and improvements to existing infrastructure. Funds from this grant will reportedly be used in the following three projects:
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

