ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, a 16-year-old accused ofkilling his grandmother appeared in front of the judge at the Moore Justice Center. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and assault of his 57-year-old grandmother, Muriel Emerson. She was found on the kitchen floor in her Rockledge home Thursday. The accused teenager had been living with her for about six months.

ROCKLEDGE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO