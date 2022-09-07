Read full article on original website
West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
Judge denies bond for Central Florida teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, a 16-year-old accused ofkilling his grandmother appeared in front of the judge at the Moore Justice Center. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and assault of his 57-year-old grandmother, Muriel Emerson. She was found on the kitchen floor in her Rockledge home Thursday. The accused teenager had been living with her for about six months.
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
Police: Suspects in Central Florida armed bank robberies arrested
Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said two suspects in armed robberies in Apopka and Orlando were arrested. The first bank robbery, Robert Sweet, 36, and Markel Key, 20, were connected to was a robbery of Fifth Third Bank in Orlando on Aug. 30. An armed suspect wearing...
Video: Deputies search for suspect in shooting at east Orange County shopping plaza
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting left one man dead and another critically hurt Thursday night in east Orange County, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting at a shopping plaza along East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road shortly after 10 p.m. They discovered two men with...
Orange County deputies investigating deadly shooting outside shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's office continued their investigation into the deadly shooting that happened at a shopping plaza along East Colonial Drive and Lake Berge Road around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday. One man was shot and killed, and another man, who was...
Man arrested more than a year after Orlando crash killed 2
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who deputies said was behind the wheel of a car that took off from a traffic stop and caused a deadly crash in Orlando has been arrested more than a year after the wreck. Eddie King, 49, was booked Thursday into the Orange County...
Sheriff: Flagler County man used map on social media to find teen victim
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested in Flagler County after using social media to find and have sex with a teenage girl. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 31, detectives started investigating after the victim told them she had been sexually battered by Corby Eisman, 25.
Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine
OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
Melbourne police officer injured in hotel shooting, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne police officer was shot during an incident at a Melbourne hotel Friday, police said. Police said officers responded to a 911 call at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel around 5 p.m. According to a release, once the officers arrived at the scene, another person...
Woman attacked on Orange County trail took photo of suspect, leading to arrest, affidavit shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The female jogger who was attacked on an Orange County trail Sunday night managed to take a picture of her attacker, which helped deputies find the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit. The attack happened around 5 p.m. on the Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies...
Police chief: 'No shots fired' at Mainland High School
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
Catalytic converter thieves cause $33K in damage to Sanford truck company, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Thieves hit a Sanford company, making off with 36 catalytic converters from trucks at the business, according to police. Police were called to Longwood Truck Center — 4215 Orlando Drive — on Saturday. [TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators can sail for free...
Orlando police search for gunman after person shot during carjacking in Baldwin Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are trying to track down the person who shot someone in Baldwin Park and stole their car. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The search for the gunman...
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside of Orange County hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested for a deadly shooting outside of a hotel. Rafael Villaverde had gotten into a confrontation with Dylan Jimenez outside of Heritage Hotel one afternoon, leading up to the shooting. According to...
Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust
A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
