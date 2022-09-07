ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

click orlando

West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Judge denies bond for Central Florida teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, a 16-year-old accused ofkilling his grandmother appeared in front of the judge at the Moore Justice Center. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and assault of his 57-year-old grandmother, Muriel Emerson. She was found on the kitchen floor in her Rockledge home Thursday. The accused teenager had been living with her for about six months.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Man arrested more than a year after Orlando crash killed 2

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who deputies said was behind the wheel of a car that took off from a traffic stop and caused a deadly crash in Orlando has been arrested more than a year after the wreck. Eddie King, 49, was booked Thursday into the Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Police chief: 'No shots fired' at ﻿Mainland High School

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust

A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
LEESBURG, FL

