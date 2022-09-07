Read full article on original website
Update: Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Moorhead store arrested
(Moorhead, MN) -- The man accused of robbing the Bottle Shoppe off 1st Avenue North in Moorhead Tuesday has been caught and arrested. Moorhead Police say Monico Espinoza was the suspect who they say entered the business around 8 p.m. with a handgun and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled on a bicycle.
Three detained, one arrested in overnight chase through Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- One person is under arrest, while three others were detained following a possible shooting and chase into Moorhead late Wednesday. The Moorhead Police Department says that at around 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle headed into the city on I-94 traveling unsafely. When the vehicle was found, it was going over 100 mph. After a brief chase, the vehicle turned off at mile marker two and exited at Main Avenue Southeast, where it crashed. The four inside the car then ran on foot.
South Fargo apartment fire leaves several tenants displaced
(Fargo, ND) -- An Apartment fire in South Fargo has left several tenants displaced. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that crews were called to the Granger Court Apartments in the 900 block of 43rd street south, near West Acres Mall, for reports of flames inside. They found fire on the third floor, spreading into the attic of the building.
Officer Wesley Booth, we salute you!
Officer Wesley Booth grew up in the small town of Pahrump, NV, which is just outside of Las Vegas. In 2010, he graduated from Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, TX. After high school, he attended Norwich University in Vermont where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice in 2014.
Join us in honoring Sgt. Kale Peterson from the Cass County Sheriff's Office!
Our June Luther Family Ford Salute to Law Enforcement honoree is Sgt. Kale Peterson from the Cass County Sheriff's Office. He joins the show to discuss with us why he chose to become an officer and what it means to be honored for his service. Watch the Luther Family Ford...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two injured in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
(Barnesville, MN)--A crash on Wednesday has injured two people in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Paul Ottto, 48, of Fargo, was traveling westbound on I-94 near Barnesville when it left the roadway, hit the rumble strips and rolled into the median. Otto along with a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
West Fargo City Commissioner critical of proposed parking ticket ordinance
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo City Commissioner is voicing several criticisms of a proposed city ordinance change focused on enforcement of parking ticket payments. West Fargo City Commissioner Mandy George joined WDAY Midday to voice concerns related to a proposed parking ordinance offered by Police Chief Dennis Otterness on Tuesday. Commissioner George says the proposed ordinance would allow police officers to place a wheel clamp, or "boot" on the vehicle, if the individual has two or more outstanding tickets that are 30 days or more past-due. The boot would also come with a $100 removal fee to take the clamp off the vehicle, a $40 fine, on top of including the outstanding tickets.
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
Director speaks on controversy surrounding Fargo Drag Show
(Fargo, ND) -- A local drag show is making it's way to Fargo, with organizers saying the event is suitable for all ages. WDAY Radio spoke with Kyle Anderson, co-owner of Scarlet Vision Productions and director of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" drag show being hosted in the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot.
West Nile cases in North Dakota on rise
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota West Nile cases are on the rise. Officials have confirmed eleven human cases, all of which were considered the neuroinvasive type. Cases have popped up in Burleigh, Morton, Mclean, Mercer, Stark, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, and Richland counties. One bird and nearly 20 mosquito pools...
North Dakota changing Bird Flu related policies
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota officials are changing bird-flu related policies. The State Board of Animal Health has changed its statewide ban on poultry events in favor of a county-level approach to halting the spread of bird flu. The ban still applies in counties where avian influenza has been confirmed, along with adjoining counties.
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joins WDAY Midday's "Thursday's With Tony" to speak on pedestrian bridge, Ward systems, and about running again in 2024
(Fargo, ND) -- Two city commissioners, one former and one current, spoke about multiple topics happening right now in Fargo. Fargo City Commissioner John Strand joined Thursdays with Tony Gherig to speak about multiple topics. Strand gave opinions and thoughts on subjects like the proposed 2nd avenue bridge, The Newman Center and the townhome plans, making executive sessions public, his thoughts on transitioning to a Ward system, Fargo's Diversity Director, and if he would run again for the commission in the 2024 election.
Infectious Disease Expert: Local Covid transmission is high, but severity is low
(Fargo, ND) -- A local heath expert says Covid-19 transmission in the area is high, but the severity of most cases they are seeing is staying "manageable." Dr. Avish Nagpal is an Infectious Disease Expert Sanford Health. Dr. Napgal joined WDAY Midday to share an update on the current status of Covid-19 and its prevalence in Cass County, saying the majority of cases they are seeing happen to have Covid, but are being admitted to the hospital for other reasons.
