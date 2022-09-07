ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats

Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

