Elon Musk Sees Deflation Coming If There Is Another Major Fed Rate Hike

Powell said policymakers will remain "strongly committed" to driving prices down. Christopher Waller made comments indicating he could back another 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase. Elon Musk has warned that another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve could result in deflation hitting the economy. Last year, Musk...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Amid Risk Rally: Why A Red September Could Present 'Great Buying Opportunity' For Investors

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin stage a rally alongside risk assets. Traditional September weakness seen in Bitcoin could be an opportunity, according to GlobalBlock analyst. Bitcoin and Ethereum rose Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 2.95% to $974.2 billion at 8.11 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin...
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
Where Galapagos Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Galapagos GLPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.75 versus the current price of Galapagos at $48.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Meta, Apple, Amazon And El Salvador Feeling Brunt Of Bitcoin Downturn

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "El Salvador’s Lonely Bitcoin Experiment: ‘It’s Either the Biggest Failure or the Biggest Con,’" by Barron's Sabrina Escobar, looks at how El Salvador has been impacted a year after the country passed a law that established Bitcoin BTC/USD as a legal currency.
Expert Ratings for Franklin Resources

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Franklin Resources BEN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Affirm Stock Is Surging And What To Watch For Next

Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM surged over 10% on Friday after printing a bullish Marubozu candlestick on Thursday, which suggested the stock was likely to trade higher. The steep rise caused Affirm to negate a downtrend in which the stock had been trading since Aug. 16 by printing a higher high above the most recent lower high.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA Rating, Stable Outlook to State of Wisconsin G.O. Refunding Bonds

On September 8, 2022, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AAA, with a Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin's (the State's) General Obligation (G.O.) Refunding Bonds of 2022, Series 3. Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term AAA rating with a Stable Outlook on the outstanding G.O. Bonds; the short-term K1+ rating on the G.O. Commercial Paper (CP) Program and G.O. Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program; and the long-term AA+ rating with a Stable Outlook on outstanding Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs). The long-term COPs rating is derived from the State's long-term G.O. rating and an evaluation of factors discussed in KBRA's U.S. State Annual Appropriation Obligation Rating Methodology. As of September 1st, 2022, the State had $7.1 billion of General Obligations, including fixed rate G.O. Bonds, variable rate G.O. FRNs and EMCP Notes, and Variable Rate Demand Obligation ("VRDO") Notes outstanding.
3 REITs with the Highest Total Returns Over the Past 5 Years

When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS).
