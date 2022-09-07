Read full article on original website
Nick Singleton, Penn State’s new game-changer, shows Ohio what a five-star talent looks like
STATE COLLEGE – Throughout the offseason there were hints, some of them not subtle, from Penn State’s players and coaches about what Nick Singleton could do if he reached the second level of a defense. The five-star signee from Governor Mifflin in the Reading area had destroyed high...
Watch scenes from Penn State Football game against Ohio: video
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football hosted the Ohio Bobcats for their home opener and second game of the 2022-2023 season at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 35-31 in last Thursday’s game over Purdue to start the season and improved to 2-0 today after a dominant 46-10 win over Ohio.
4 Penn State takeaways from win over Ohio: Chop Robinson, Manny Diaz and more
STATE COLLEGE — The last time Penn State faced Ohio, the Nittany Lions were stunned in a 2012 upset. At no point were they threatened by that on Saturday. Penn State left no doubt, blowing out the Bobcats, 46-10. James Franklin’s squad is 2-0 on the young season with a trip to Auburn on the horizon.
Penn State-Ohio game balls and turning point: Nick Singleton, Drew Allar impress in 46-10 win
STATE COLLEGE — It didn’t take long for Penn State’s home opener to turn into a youth showcase. Drew Allar and Nick Singleton stole the show in Saturday’s 46-10 win over Ohio, boosting the Nittany Lions to 2-0 on the young season.
As talented rookies press for major time at QB and RB, it’s decision time for James Franklin | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – It’s a decades-long tradition for Penn State students from the Beaver Stadium encampment known as Nittanyville to hang bedsheet banners on the South stands railing. They usually tailor them to specific players, not necessarily the best players but especially the ones with a cult following.
Scenes from Penn State’s 46-10 blowout of Ohio
Penn State opened their home schedule in style Saturday afternoon with a 46-10 blowout win over visiting Ohio. The Nittany Lions were led by freshman running back Nick Singleton who ran for two touchdowns, one from 70 yards and the second from 44. He finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Assessing the good and the not-so-good from the Lions’ win over Purdue
A five-touchdown game from the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Sean Clifford). Sixteen pass breakups from new coordinator Manny Diaz’s defense.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State pregame: Lions missing Theo Johnson again, point spread climbs, more
STATE COLLEGE – Greetings from Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s home opener with Ohio is coming up. Both teams are finishing warmups and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are prohibitive favorites to improve to 2-0. Here a few notes and observations. Theo Johnson remains out. The Lions will be...
Penn State-Ohio free live stream (09/10/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
PENN STATE (1-0) vs. OHIO (1-0) Kickoff: Noon today at Beaver Stadium. TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Lugenbill). Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial). Penn State is favored by 28. The total is 55. Series: Penn...
Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
Drew Allar, Penn State’s running back rotation and more James Franklin takeaways
STATE COLLEGE — Days away from welcoming fans back to Happy Valley for its home opener against Ohio, James Franklin caught up with reporters following practice at the Lasch facility on Wednesday. Here are a few takeaways from Franklin’s media session, plus the 17-minute practice window open to reporters....
