State College, PA

State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
PennLive.com

Scenes from Penn State’s 46-10 blowout of Ohio

Penn State opened their home schedule in style Saturday afternoon with a 46-10 blowout win over visiting Ohio. The Nittany Lions were led by freshman running back Nick Singleton who ran for two touchdowns, one from 70 yards and the second from 44. He finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
#Beaver Stadium
PennLive.com

Young Penn State players lead the way in the Lions’ 46-10 win over Ohio: Final updates, analysis, key stats

Penn State took care of business and went deep into its roster to blow out visiting Ohio, 46-10, and improve to 2-0 going into next week’s big matchup at Auburn. The Lions got big contributions from freshmen Nicholas Singleton (179 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Drew Allar (88 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins (TD apiece) to spark the big effort.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Cathleen Mooney’s penalty kick in sudden-overtime period lifts Bishop McDevitt past Carlisle

CARLISLE— Bishop McDevitt entered Saturday morning’s game against Carlisle with a four-game winning streak and only allowed one goal on the season. But the Thundering Herd gave the Crusaders a run for their money and decided that they weren’t backing down easily at all, because they were able to score two goals in the first half which was an intense back-and-forth contest.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

