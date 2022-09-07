ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thomas, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Ohio family calls police after finding coyote hiding in their bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Trenton received an unusual call on Friday morning when a call led them to discover a coyote hiding in a resident's bathroom. Police got the call around 5 a.m. from a caller saying an animal was in the first-floor bathroom of their house and they didn't want to get close.
TRENTON, OH
Fox 19

UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Fort Thomas, KY
truecrimedaily

Kentucky man accused of burying dead woman behind home after night of partying

ELSMERE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man was recently arrested and charged after allegedly burying a missing 28-year-old woman's body. The arrest warrant issued by the Kenton County Police Department alleges that on Sept. 3, the remains of Kadidra Roberts were found in a shallow grave in the woods near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Roberts was reported missing out of Cincinnati by her mother, police said.
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Video shows woman drive car into 2 people outside Spring Grove Kroger

CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1017thepoint.com

CHILD MOLESTER CAPTURED IN RICHMOND SENTENCED TO 42 YEARS

(Brookville, IN)--A Brookville child molester who was on the loose and eventually captured in Richmond has now been sentenced to 42 years in prison. Jesse Meckley was given that sentence as part of a plea deal. Here’s one of Meckley’s victims. "They said he took the plea deal to make it easier for me and the other victims, but what good is that going to do me now? He didn't do anything to make it easier before." One of the charges against Meckley that was dropped was for rape.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI — One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Westwood on Friday. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, three officers responded to 3125 Glenmore Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man found shot to death on OTR sidewalk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in Over-the-Rhine overnight. Officers found his body on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of Elm Street just before midnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to be in his...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Two teens rescued from infant swings

Versailles, IN — First responders were called Labor Day afternoon to Pangburn Park in Versailles after two teenage girls became stuck in the infant playground swings. Police officers were able to remove one of the girls, but the second teen had to be cut out of the swing by firefighters.
WLWT 5

One injured after overnight shooting downtown

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the downtown area. Police got reports of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Friday at Sixth Street between Elm and Race. When police arrived, they found a person shot. The shooting victim was taken to UC...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy