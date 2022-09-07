(Brookville, IN)--A Brookville child molester who was on the loose and eventually captured in Richmond has now been sentenced to 42 years in prison. Jesse Meckley was given that sentence as part of a plea deal. Here’s one of Meckley’s victims. "They said he took the plea deal to make it easier for me and the other victims, but what good is that going to do me now? He didn't do anything to make it easier before." One of the charges against Meckley that was dropped was for rape.

