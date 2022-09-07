Suspect in Canadian stabbing spree eludes capture for 3rd day as police declare recent sighting a false alarm

Read full article on original website
Related
Horror Snapchat messages mom, 27, received a day before her ‘ex decapitated her on the street with a sword’ revealed
A YOUNG mom who was allegedly decapitated with a sword by her ex-boyfriend on Thursday had reportedly shared a terrifying Snapchat conversation with him the day before. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, allegedly called his ex Karina Castro, 27, a "snitch lip" and warned her "f*** around and find out" only hours before he brutally murdered her in a California street.
Comments / 0