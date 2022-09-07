Read full article on original website
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
Gold Halts Rally After Finding Resistance at 100-Hour MA
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to halt the current rally at about $1,712. The price of the yellow metal had rallied to trade at about $1,716 after bouncing off $1,692 earlier in the week. The gold price still seems to be trading...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 9, 2022
WTI crude oil is in correction mode, as the commodity is retreating to a falling trend line that coincides with Fibonacci retracement levels. Price is currently testing the 38.2% Fib at the $83.80 per barrel level. If this holds as resistance, the commodity price could slump back to the swing...
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k
The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
EUR/CHF Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance before finding strong support at about 0.9650. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 07, 2022
Stock futures are trading slightly positive in an attempt to erase the losing streak. U.S stock market might open higher today as the index futures are trading upward before the opening bell. Despite the situation, traders might want to stay on the bearish side as this month’s FOMC meeting looming. All eyes are expecting a rate-hike and possibly an aggressive one. At the current time, the energy crisis in Europe worsens as Russia once again blocks the gas supply to Europe. Analysts think that ECB will introduce a big rate hike to combat the current rising inflation.
USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Multi-Year Highs to Trim Session Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current multi-year highs of about 140.811 to trade at about 140.140 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at 109.024
The US dollar currency index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 108.550 to trade at about 109.024. The USDX appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
USD/JPY Finds Strong Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday failed to break above the 100-hour moving average line after bouncing off the trendline support. The currency pair fell to trade below the moving average indicator earlier in the day before mounting a late rebound. The pair still appears to be trading within a...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9965
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0026 to trade at about 0.9965 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair also appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now pulled back to trade...
USD/JPY Bullish Correction Levels To Watch
USDJPY is finally retreating from its strong rally, possibly giving buyers an opportunity to hop in the uptrend at better levels. Price is testing the 50% level that lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point. A larger correction could reach the 61.8% Fib that’s closer to a rising...
GBP/AUD Triangle Breakdown and Correction Levels
GBPAUD recently fell though its descending triangle support around the 1.7300 handle and has since found support around 1.6900. Price is pulling up and might be in for a retest of the former support area. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around 1.7285....
BoE Policymakers Fail to Lift GBP/USD After Rate Hike
The GBP/USD currency pair held onto slight losses near 1.1510 while losing Thursday’s Asian session’s recovery from the 37-year low. By doing this, the Cable pair, which has been trading inside a downward-sloping trend channel since May, supports bearish MACD signals. The pair’s hesitation in breaking through 1.1400...
NZD/USD Extends to 0.6000, Eyed for More Downside
After attempting to fall to 0.6038 in Tokyo, the NZD/USD pair is now dropping. Dollar bulls have gained ground following a break below the consolidation range of 0.6034–0.6053. 0.6030 is the asset’s two-year low. The demand area of 0.6035 to 0.6063 has become a supply area for NZD/USD...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Monthly Highs to Trim Weekly Gains
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current monthly highs of about 1.0108 to trade at about 1.0039. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has since advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
GBP/USD Falls to New Multi-Year Lows After the US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday fell to a new multi-year low of about 1.1510 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
EUR/USD Short-Term Channel Resistance Test
EURUSD has been trending lower on its short-term time frame, with its lower highs and lower lows connected by a descending channel. Price is currently testing the resistance and could be due for a drop back to the support levels soon. If the top of the channel keeps gains in...
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Beats Analysts’ Forecasts
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock fell 1.95% (As on September 8, 11:27:03 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s first quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Global fee revenue for KF Digital was $83.8 million, which was up approximately 4% year over year and 10% at constant currency. The subscription and license component of digital’s fee revenue continued to grow, reaching $30 million, which is up approximately 21% year over year and was approximately 35% of revenue for the quarter. Global new business for KF Digital was approximately $93 million, with $31 million of the total coming from subscription and license sales. Earnings and profitability were slightly impacted in the quarter by investments in both commercial sales representatives and product development initiatives. In the first quarter, digital generated adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million, with a 29% adjusted EBITDA margin. Now turning to consulting. Fee revenue grew to $166.5 million, which was up approximately 12% year over year and 18% at constant currency. Fee revenue growth continued to be broad-based across all solution areas and strongest regionally in EMEA and North America, which were up 18% and 20%, respectively, at constant currency. Consulting new business was up 1% year over year and 7% at constant currency. In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA for consulting grew $2.7 million or 10% to $29.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%. Growth in professional search and interim was also strong in the first quarter, supported by steady market demand for skilled professionals and aided by new and enhanced capabilities recently acquired from both Lucas Group and Patina. Fee revenue for permanent placement was $74 million, which was up approximately $22 million or 42% year over year. In the first quarter, global executive search adjusted EBITDA grew to approximately $62.2 million, which was up 1% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.7%.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | September 09, 2022
The bearish pressure on gold prices has receded today and the price looks moving upward. Traders flocking to the long side as the U.S dollar index start a bearish pullback. On the upside, $1,780 – $1,800 is the target area to watch. At the current time, the price will continue the ranging movement between $1,680 – $1,800.
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Raises Earnings Guidance
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stock rose 1.55% (As on September 2, 11:30:43 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s earnings totaled $125.15 million for the quarter compares with $96.32 million, in last year’s third quarter. The company’s revenue for the third quarter rose 18.4% to $1.16 billion from $0.98 billion last year. Professional segment net sales for the third quarter were $886.2 million, up 23.3% from $718.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by net price realization, higher shipments of zero-turn and stand-on mowers, and incremental revenue from the company’s fiscal 2022 Intimidator Group acquisition, partially offset by lower volume in certain key product categories due to product availability constraints. Residential segment net sales for the third quarter were $270.0 million, up 7.1% from $252.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by net price realization and higher shipments of zero-turn riding mowers and snow products, partially offset by lower sales of walk-power mowers and portable-power products. Orders in the professional segment remain strong, including exceptional momentum in underground construction and golf. For solutions geared to landscape contractors and residential customers, demand remains favorable and, as expected, retail patterns are beginning to normalize.
