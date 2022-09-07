Read full article on original website
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Dinner lady forced to deny children school food because ‘there’s no money’
A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Mom Expecting Husband to Drop Son at School Before 13-Hour-Day Dragged
According to a study, moms who shared child care with their partners had a more positive experience of "the work-family balance" during COVID-19 lockdown.
Parent Backed for Sending Daughter to School With Personalized Supplies
"I'm all for helping out educators supply their classrooms with adequate supplies, but that doesn't mean I won't get my kids their own stuff," one user wrote.
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Parents name their newborn daughter after a weapon – but people are really horrified by how it’s spelled
WHEN a pair of expecting parents shared their happy news with loved ones, they received excited queries about their baby girl's name. But when they shared the name they'd picked, they were hit with a shocked "oh" from their family and plenty of trolling from strangers. The anonymized exchange was...
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger
A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
Boy born with one-in-a-million condition takes 1st steps with prosthetic leg
A Chicago toddler who was born with a one-in-a-million condition that left him without part of his right leg is now walking thanks to a prosthetic leg. Dakari Miranda, who will turn 2 this fall, took his first steps this month, less than eight months after undergoing an hours-long surgery to have most of his right leg amputated.
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
'Selfish' Daughter Refusing To Share Lottery Winnings With Her Mom Cheered
A 2018 study of lottery winners found that "large-prize winners experience sustained increases in overall life satisfaction that persist for over a decade."
Tennessee mother says special needs daughter was 'beaten and whipped' by classmates after years of bullying
A Tennessee woman alleges her special needs daughter was "beaten and whipped" by classmates last August after years of bullying that she said was ignored by school administrators. The woman, Chrystal Finney, is suing the Giles County Board of Education and its director, Vickie Beard, alleging negligence. The lawsuit was...
Babysitter Refuses to Watch 2-Year-Old Abandoned by Parents
How far should a babysitter’s responsibilities go?. The pandemic affected a lot of industries in negative ways, and one of the areas it impacted most was childcare, both for workers and for parents.
Well-wishers raise more than £2,000 for single mother-of-two, 43, after she revealed she had been hospitalised twice due to malnutrition amid the cost of living crisis
A starving single mother says her faith in humanity has been restored after well-wishers raised more than £2,000 in just a few hours to help feed her children. Kelly Thomson, 43, revealed this week that she was hospitalised with malnutrition twice after eating one meal a day to ensure she could still afford to feed her two children.
Mum ‘addicted to tattoos’ says she can’t get a job
A mum has claimed she's struggling to find a job due to the sheer amount of tattoos she has covering her skin. Melissa Sloan, 45, started getting inked at the age of 20, and says she has been 'addicted' to it ever since. The Wales native estimates that she gets...
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom
A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
Florida Christian school says students living gay or trans lifestyles will be asked to leave
A private Christian school in Florida told parents ahead of the coming school year that students will only be identified by their "biological sex" and said that students who are found "participating" in gay or transgender lifestyles will be asked to "leave the school immediately." "We believe that God created...
