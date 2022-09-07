Justin Bieber announced on Sept. 6 that he had canceled the remaining dates on Justice World Tour. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour,” wrote Justin, 28, in a statement posted to his Instagram Story. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO