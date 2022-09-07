ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
STOCKS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven't had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Auto Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

Substantial opportunity exists for investors as electric vehicle sales surge. Battery technology will enable electric vehicles to reach mass adoption. Investing in key suppliers could be less risky than investing in auto manufacturers.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cheap Financial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Ally, a Buffett holding, trades at a discount to book value and is returning a lot of capital to shareholders. Capital One Financial trades at a cheap valuation and is achieving loan growth across credit cards, consumer banking, and commercial banking. U.K. bank Barclay's trades at less than half of...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.

The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

In a little more than a week, growth guru Cathie Wood has spent more than $50 million on Nvidia stock -- and she's still buying. One analyst points to the price at which Wood's ARK funds began buying and calls it "extremely attractive."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?

Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Is Broadcom Stock a Buy After Shaking Off Chip Demand Worries?

Broadcom revenue jumped 25% year over year in Q3, driven by a 32% gain in its chip segment. Strong chip sales should continue next quarter thanks to its designs geared towards data centers and networking. The pending VMWare acquisition clouds the picture, but this remains a top semiconductor stock to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2022?

Do you know what the maximum possible Social Security benefit is in 2022?
PERSONAL FINANCE

