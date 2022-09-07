Read full article on original website
15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay
Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
Sarasota nears approval of seal with narrowed-down selections
“So we’re back to talk about the mullet and Michelangelo.”. That’s how Anand Pallegar, founder of Sarasota registered benefit corporation Dream Large, opened the discussion with Sarasota city commissioners about the redesign progress of the city of Sarasota’s official seal and logo. “Mullet” refers to the seal,...
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Cancer awareness soars during Real Men Wear Pink fashion show in Sarasota
Other than seeing MLB players wear pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Summerfield’s Jeff Young never gave much thought to breast cancer or the American Cancer Society. That all changed in August 2021 when Young’s wife, Betsy, was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, which is considered an aggressive cancer...
Sarasota weather page photo: September 8
Dale Hayes captured this spoonbill flying over Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Dolphin study changes focus from patterns to conservation
They don’t crowd the beaches or attend social functions, but dolphins are an active part of the Longboat Key community nonetheless. “We and the dolphins breathe the same air, swim in the same water, catch and eat the same fish, and live in a complex community that includes multiple generations of relatives and long-term friends and associates,” scientist Randall Wells said. “What we do to the local ecosystem affects us all.”
A Day A Local Family Will Not Forget
It was the evening before Father’s Day, and the Fetterman family of Lakewood Ranch was finishing up dinner. Their 3-year-old Jaysen (Jay) was running around in his Spider-Man™ pajamas, when the family heard a thump. Mom Melissa found him on the floor bleeding from a gash in his lip.
91-year-old Lakewood Ranch author keeps writing on human learning
At 91, Joseph Novak sits these days with his easy chair adjacent to one corner of his television in his home at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch. It was a few months ago that his sight had declined to the point where he could no longer do research on the internet. However, he can still make out figures on the television screen, which is right on top of him.
Longboat Key weather page photo: September 8
Diane Suner captured this great blue heron on Lido Beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo contest....
East County weather page photo: September 8
Gordon Silver captured these two Sandhill crane colts getting to know each other just hours after emerging from their shells off State Road 70 near Lorraine Road. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
SRQ to challenge city's approval of apartments at former kennel club
For the time being, planning for a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will move forward. Whether or not it’s actually built may come down to how a court defines the word “must.”. At Tuesday’s Sarasota City Commission meeting, commissioners green-lit the plans from Raleigh,...
SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site
The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
Florida Housing Coalition seminar provides key workforce housing tips
District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said citizens are likely to see the Manatee County Commission begin to take measures to provide more affordable workforce housing after the November elections. "We have had several work sessions already on affordable (workforce) housing, but we're probably not going to do anything until the...
Constant attacks on Manatee commissioner backfired during election
Now that you have had a couple of weeks to digest the primaries, you might have concluded the end-all isn't always about money. For I am sure you heard how big money buys politicians in these parts, and that pretty much is that. Turns out the 2022 elections in Manatee...
Manatee County Commissioners set plans for additional decrease in millage
Manatee County commissioners established plans Wednesday for a further reduction in the tentative millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Commissioners added a decrease of .10 mill to the previous decrease of .20, setting plans to lower the rate by a total of .30 mills. This change would bring the county-wide operating millage to 6.2326.
High school football roundup: Week three
Braden River High (2-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-1) 33-14 on the road. The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal (0-3) 26-22 on the road. Parrish Community High (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-2) 62-7 on the road. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in the Lakewood Ranch area, threw two touchdown passes.
