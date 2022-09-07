Read full article on original website
Trumbull resident Frank Boyle, WWII vet who worked for years in radio, dies at 96
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. James Boyle said one reason he stayed far away from the radio industry is that he didn’t want to be known as “Frank’s kid.”. James’ father, Francis “Frank” Boyle Jr., died Aug. 23 at age 96....
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
Stamford Reps punt vote on hotly debated Glenbrook Community Center. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — Following five months of heated debate among elected officials and residents alike, city representatives punted their final vote on turning a community center into income-restricted housing, citing changes made to the sale agreement in the hours before the vote. In a 21-18 vote Tuesday night, the Board...
In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on
During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
Bridge in Greenwich: Local player Cindy Lyall, who comes from a bridge family, earns rank of Life Master
Greenwich’s newest Life Master is Cindy Lyall, who earned the gold master points that put her over the top over the Labor Day weekend at a regional tournament in Warwick, R.I. The high ranking recognizes Lyall’s achievements in bridge. Cindy’s parents, Sandy and Rich De Martino, who live...
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
Opinion: Education equity a business imperative
We have a lot to be proud of in Fairfield County, and while thankfully we have passed the worst of the pandemic, many who call our region home will continue to face the economic and social inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. In the business community, we have an opportunity to support...
Trumbull police see bump in unemployment benefits fraud
TRUMBULL — Police have seen an uptick in attempted unemployment benefit fraud lately, and are warning residents to be vigilant about safeguarding their information, according to Lt. Brian Weir. Weir said in the past month the department has seen a rise in reports of suspicious activity surrounding unemployment. He...
Calendar Close-up: New program brings art directly to students
Inequities in public education are both serious and well known. Across America, students in neighboring school districts can have very different access to qualified teachers, and appropriate resources. The differences are stark in a state like Connecticut, where school districts adhere to municipal borders, and property taxes fund much of...
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
Trumbull scores in final seconds to survive scare from Masuk, which overcame 20-point deficit to take lead in final minute
TRUMBULL — Despite just a six mile drive between the two schools, the Trumbull and Masuk football teams met for the first time in at least a generation, maybe more, to kick off the 2022 season Friday night. The result? An instant classic. Masuk overcame a 20-point halftime deficit,...
Trumbull field hockey opens season with tie against Pomperaug
Senior Gabby Margolies scored two goals to lead Trumbull to a 2-2 tie with visiting Pomperaug. It was the season opener for both teams. After a scoreless first half, Margolies got the Eagles on the scoreboard when she converted a rebound with 13:04 remaining. It was Margolies’ first career goal. Margolies then added her second goal nine minutes later off assists from senior Maura Carbone and sophomore Nola Antonio.
Knife-wielding man sought in Wolcott daytime gas station robbery, police say
WOLCOTT — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station at knifepoint in broad daylight Thursday. The man jumped into a dark-colored sedan after the holdup and headed toward Waterbury, Wolcott police said. They released surveillance pictures of the man and the car. According...
