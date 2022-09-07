Read full article on original website
Wave 3
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
Sherman Minton Bridge Closure Postponed
Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, September 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
Body found in Ohio River, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
Louisville police say 2 killed in 'related' shootings in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believe are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, on the report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Club Cedar Bar is currently closed, according to Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting near Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
Missing Jeffersonville teen found safe
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Jeffersonville police have found a teen missing for two weeks. Police say 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Evidence recovered in the course of the investigation indicates she was not kidnapped but ran away. Jeffersonville police worked with Richmond County, Frankfort, and Georgetown law...
Driver dies weeks after Central Avenue crash that also killed passenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After spending the last several weeks in the hospital, the driver involved in the fatal Central Avenue crash has died. Watch our coverage of the crash in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said that they were notified on Friday that the driver died on...
Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the driver involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has died. The crash happened Aug. 17 just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. Police said the car with the victims was...
LMPD: Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Russell that police believe are connected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman and a man were killed Saturday afternoon in two separate shootings that police believe may be connected. Around 2:45 p.m., First Division officers responded to the 400 block of South 26th and Cedar Streets on the call of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Nineteen-year-old killed in Buechel shooting identified by coroner
The man who was killed in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday evening has been identified. Bryant Hawkins, 19, of Louisville, was shot and killed around 5:48 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, according to the coroner. That is at an apartment building just north of the General Electric Appliance Park.
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE News video shows the...
Louisville Woman Hits Nelson County Deputy
A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County after hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they saw a black Nissan Altima with...
Construction of new multi-use development making progress in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction of a new development is moving forward near Lytle and 15th Street. The development will turn three masonry and warehouse buildings into 71 market-rate residential units and more than 37,000 square feet of commercial space. It will have views of downtown Louisville, an outdoor courtyard...
Man killed in shooting near Buechel neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Buechel neighborhood on Friday evening, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Newport Road around 6 p.m. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.
UPS Jobs Play of the Week: 61-yard touchdown by Spencer County's Cam Cardwell
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — Spencer County's Cam Cardwell's 61-yard touchdown was our UPS Jobs Play of the Week. Spencer County went on to win 43-37 over Collins.
15-year-old arrested for armed robbery at southern Indiana high school football game
JEFFERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager was arrested on Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened last weekend at Jeffersonville High School during a school event. During a football game on Sept. 2, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School during a football game. The robbery occurred at the student parking area away from the stadium, according to a Facebook post by Greater Clark County Schools.
JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65
Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
