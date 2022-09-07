Who is Adam Saleh? Meet the YouTube star fighting Landon McBroom in Social Gloves 2022 boxing match

Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
realitytitbit.com
Paris Hilton leaves out aunt Kyle Richards and calls other Housewives 'faves'
Celeb Paris Hilton unexpectedly and unknowingly shaded her aunt Kyle Richards by leaving her out of a photo of the Real Housewives. She then tweeted three other stars from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and said they were her ‘faves’. It’s very likely Paris Hilton hadn’t known...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Declares She Has No ‘Contact’ With Meri and Robyn After Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown revealed that she has had little to no contact with two of her sister wives while remaining close with only one.
Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career revealed after fired star & husband Ryan ‘turned down’ MTV’s offer to rejoin show
TEEN Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career has been revealed after the fired star and her husband, Ryan, claimed they “turned down” MTV’s offer to rejoin the show. Ryan, 34, Mackenzie, 25, and his parents, Jen and Larry, were fired from Teen Mom OG in 2021 after their ongoing feud with Maci Bookout.
Britney Spears accuses son Jayden of being 'hateful' after he gave an interview on Australian TV: 'I needed unconditional love and support'
In the now-deleted audio message, Britney Spears also claimed that her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline are motivated by money.
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show
Selling the OC is one of the newest Netflix reality shows to hit the streaming platform in recent years and this cast is sure to make a mark. The show follows a group of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group set in Orange County, California. They sell million dollar plus homes, cash out huge […] The post Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd, Fiance Zach Davis Open Up About Shooting: ‘It Was Somebody We Both Knew’
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, opened up about the traumatic shooting they faced in a car with her children, Ryder Wharton — whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton — and Ace, whom she shares with Zach. The couple recounted the incident during an episode of the reality TV show, which aired on Tuesday, September 6.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Breaks Down Kody’s Visitation Schedule; Says He Spent 3 out of 800 Days With Her
Christine Brown revealed just how little time Kody Brown spent with her and the children they share before she decided to end her marriage.
'Dancing with the Stars' season 31: Charli D'Amelio, mom Heidi join cast
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio have joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 31, Good Morning America announced on Wednesday. Charli, 18, and Heidi, 50, will make DWTS history as the first family members to compete against each other. The full cast of celebrities...
Grazia
Is Gemma Owen About To Make A Return To Our TV Screens With Her Own Show?
If the mid noughties was the Era of the WAG, the early twenties has claimed the footballer’s daughter for its own – and it’s all thanks to one woman. Gemma Owen, daughter of one of the England team’s top goal scorers between 1998 and 2008 Michael Owen, may not have been crowned the winner of this year’s Love Island, but she’s certainly walked away from the series with some of the biggest potential for superstardom and her latest confirmed project proves it.
Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Takes "Big Step" in Relationship With Estranged Daughter Leah
Watch: Amber Portwood Shares Her Relationship With Ex Gary Shirley. Amber Portwood is savoring a very special gift. During the Sept. 6 season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, viewers watched the MTV reality star mark daughter Leah's 13th birthday by attending her celebratory dinner. In the drama-free event,...
AOL Corp
Baby ‘Andy'?! Kylie Plays Coy About Son’s Name, Hasn't Legally Changed It
What’s in a name? After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott planned to change their son’s name after realizing that “Wolf Webster” didn’t feel right, they’re still mulling over their choices. “We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Jenner, 25, said during a Thursday, September...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Anthony Scaramucci to Compete on FOX Reality Series
Tremble and despair! Kate Gosselin is returning to television for some reason. Many view Kate’s parenting style as a toxic authoritarian. Now, the tables are turning on her. A new project will feature her and other celebrity (and “celebrity”) guests undergoing a battery of tests. Other guests...
