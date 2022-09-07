ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Water woes close some Raleigh schools, return to regular schedule Wednesday

By Jessica Farrish
 3 days ago

Raleigh County, WV (WVNS)–Raleigh County Commissioners said a break in a Beckley Water Company line on Friday, September 2, 2022, forced Beckley Water Company to reduce water supply to tanks along West Virginia Route 3 and West Virginia Route 1 in Raleigh County.

The water shortage closed schools in the Liberty High School district on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Liberty High School, Trap Hill Middle School and local elementary schools were closed. Commissioners reported after the regular meeting on Sept. 6 that water company officials didn’t warn them of the water shortage.

“If they do choke the water going down there, at least they should let us know,” said Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver. “So when people start calling in here, we can tell them, hey, Beckley has a major leak here in the Beckley area.”

Tolliver said county officials had no information to provide to citizens who called the commission offices for information.

Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said classes at affected schools are planned on the regular schedule for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

In case of cancellations, school administrators will notify the public.

