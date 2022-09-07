Read full article on original website
Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has announced a step that would make up for a few of the parking spaces lost with the demolition of the Water Street (or Boscov’s) parking ramp. Kraham says the City will install a temporary surface parking lot where the parking garage had stood before...
Yesterday, Vestal Fire Station's 1 & 4 responded to the Mirabito located at 4005 Vestal Parkway East for a reported pick-up truck fire in the gas station's parking lot.
A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
There is a new speed zone in place on the stretch of Farm to Market Road between Maine-Endwell High School and Maine-Endwell Middle School.
As parents prepare to send their children back to school, Broome County officials say the stop arm cameras on school buses will be rolling for a second year. Last year, 3,030 violations were recorded once the stop arm cameras began rolling in June of 2021. Broome County Office of Emergency...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
No major transportation issues are being reported following a day-long rain in the region. The National Weather Service in Binghamton had issued flood watches and advisories into the morning hours for the Twin Tiers but any flooding reported was mainly poor drainage issues and areas where minor flooding is common.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
A truck fire occurred at the Mirabito Gas Station at 4005 Vestal Parkway East, this afternoon. Fox 40 crew members arrived at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, and say Vestal Police and Vestal Fire Department were on the scene. Fox 40 personnel on scene say it was a newer model...
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Grand Larceny of a silver
Fall is fast approaching, and in New York State, that means snow is right around the corner.
The Village of Johnson City is preparing now for the possible New York State approval of legal locations where people with substance addiction can legally shoot-up under medical supervision. Local legislation in the Village now regulates where Supervised Injection Sites for addicts to safely consume illicit recreation drugs can be...
A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
