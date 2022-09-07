ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Luma Preparation Closes Down Court Street in Downtown Binghamton

Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton

A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
CORTLAND, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New COVID Booster Shots Available in Broome County

Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Truck Fire on Vestal Parkway

A truck fire occurred at the Mirabito Gas Station at 4005 Vestal Parkway East, this afternoon. Fox 40 crew members arrived at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, and say Vestal Police and Vestal Fire Department were on the scene. Fox 40 personnel on scene say it was a newer model...
VESTAL, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire

Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
BAINBRIDGE, NY
14850.com

Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT

A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
ITHACA, NY
