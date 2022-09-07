ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Intel breaks ground in Ohio; some question benefit of government incentives

(The Center Square) – Although dirt began moving weeks ago at Intel’s massive $20 billion chip manufacturing site in central Ohio, local, state and federal officials, along with President Biden, praised Intel’s decision and the government incentives offered to lure the chip giant at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Brenner Elliot is a seventeen-year-old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service: B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016 when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
