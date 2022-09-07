ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Cold Front Arrives Today

TULSA, Okla. — We'll have one more 90-degree day today with partly cloudy skies. Late afternoon and evening, temps may start dropping across north/west portions of Green Country and into SE Kansas. Rain chances are not very high, but can't rule out a few isolated showers or storms as the front moves in this evening into early Sunday morning.
Cold Front To Move In This Weekend

