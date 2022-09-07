Read full article on original website
Related
kjrh.com
Cold Front Arrives Today
TULSA, Okla. — We'll have one more 90-degree day today with partly cloudy skies. Late afternoon and evening, temps may start dropping across north/west portions of Green Country and into SE Kansas. Rain chances are not very high, but can't rule out a few isolated showers or storms as the front moves in this evening into early Sunday morning.
kjrh.com
Cold Front To Move In This Weekend
TULSA, Okla. — We'll have one more 90-degree day tomorrow. Data today is a little quicker with the front, so by late afternoon and evening, temps may start dropping across north/west portions of Green Country and into SE Kansas. Rain chances are not very high, but can't rule out a few isolated showers or storms as the front moves in tomorrow night into early Sunday morning.
kjrh.com
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant: Ike's Chili celebrating 114th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili, believed to be Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, is celebrating its 114th anniversary on Saturday. The celebration at their location on Route 66 in Tulsa will be serving up $1.14 Coneys and $1.14 drinks along with cake and a charity raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments / 0