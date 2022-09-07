Ha! Wait till you see what EVs are going to do for repair business. Look at how the State of Connecticut had to pull off ALL their fleet of EV Buses because the heat destroys these vehicles in the summer, and they loose more than half of their power goes below 32 degrees. If I was younger, I would open a chain of garages because people that purchase these EVs are having nothing but trouble. The battery life is on average 6 years. A replacement battery is average $10,000. Then comes the danger and pollution of how to dispose of this chemical waste. It’s humorous to watch these “climate experts” eat themselves and cause bigger problems than gas run cars.
Connecticut is in the top 5 of the cost of everything in the country!🤔🤭💵💰💸
Related
Struggling CT hemp farmers feeling 'left out' of state's cannabis plans
Boston-based Sunwave Gas & Power Claims Inability to Pay Restitution to Connecticut Customers
Opinion: Route 9 exit number nostalgia
New COVID booster shot is rolling out in CT, but will enough people get it?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
FOX61 to debut Connecticut’s only hour-long 6 p.m. newscast
Connecticut’s Official State Flag – Who Knew?
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
CT is one of only four states without early voting - the former secretary of the state is trying to change that
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
Connecticut's assault weapons ban challenged in lawsuit once again
Times Take On Affordable Housing Lacks Evidence, Balance
When could it snow in Connecticut?
Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought
Bradley Field Enters the Jet Age
Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth
i95 ROCK
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9