wallstreetwindow.com
Michael Burry Makes New Tweets Warning Of Stock Market Bubble Bust Crash (Famed Big Short Trader) – Mike Swanson
Investor Michael Burry, who was made famous by the movie The Big Short, issued two tweets today warning about the stock market. In the first tweet he made note of the crashes in crypto, spacs, and meme stocks and then drew comparisons to the market this year and in 2000 and in 2008. In the second tweet he noted that he sees no signs of a bottom, and mentioned a specific sign that we need to look for to actually know that we are near the end of this bear market cycle.
Ray Dalio On How The US Dollar Will Lose Reserve Currency Status (Implications For Gold Investors) – Mike Swanson
This has been a wild year in the financial markets. Ray Dalio’s book on the changing structures in geopolitics and global finance came out before the Russian invasion of Ukraine shook up world. But his book provides a great study of world economic history to help navigate the coming years by providing a great warning of huge changes to come. In the book he shows how several countries lost their world reverse currency status, with implications for how it is most likely to happen with the US dollar. This all matters to stock market investors and to those that invest in gold and silver in particular.
The Inflation Tide Appears To Be Turning – William Luther
The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten monetary policy may finally be paying off. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI), which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, grew at a continuously compounding annual rate of 6.0 percent from July 2021 to July 2022, down from 6.5 percent in the previous month.
