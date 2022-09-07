Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Related
Metroparks asks Toledo City Council for $1 million for east Toledo community center
TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is asking for funding from the city of Toledo to create a new community center in east Toledo. Metroparks wants the city to contribute $1 million to create the Glass City Enrichment Center in a former car dealership at 815 Front Street next to the metropark that opened in 2020.
oh.gov
Mayor and Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission Announced Launch of Forward Toledo
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years. It is our community's collective statement on who we want to be and how we would like to grow as a city.
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Gun buy back event in Toledo
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
13abc.com
Maumee PD Sgt. on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant placed on leave amid investigation into Oath Keepers ties
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee Police sergeant is on administrative leave amid an investigation into his ties to what some organizations call an anti-government extremist group. A statement from Maumee Mayor Richard Carr on Friday said that Sgt. Greg Westrick was placed on administrative leave Thursday. The move follows...
WTOL-TV
Over the Edge event lets people rappel down 16-story ProMedica building to raise funds for Victory Center
The Victory Center hosted its annual fundraiser that lets people rappel down a 16-story downtown building. The event raised more than $200,000 this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Wood County Hospital adds Rivercrest OB/GYN physician group
Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
13abc.com
Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
bgindependentmedia.org
New practice joins Wood County Hospital’s OB/GYN team
Starting October 1, 2022, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott, Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital Medical Staff as part of the Obstetrics and Gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOL-TV
Woodlands Park roads will close to host 'Aruna Run'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Plan accordingly: several Perrysburg roads will be closed Saturday morning to accommodate the second annual Aruna Run. The Aruna Run, an event hosted by The Aruna Project, aims to raise awareness of the commercial sexual exploitation of women and children. The purpose of the project is to free victims of the illegal trade, as well as provide those survivors with resources such as employment.
WTOL-TV
Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list
Greg Westrick has been with the department over 20 years. He touted his weaponry expertise and computer skills to the far-right extremist group.
'I don't want to move away': Riverview Terrace apartment residents told to again find new housing
ADRIAN, Mich. — On Wednesday at the Adrian Inn in Adrian, Michigan, people who lived at the Riverview Terrace apartments were officially told that they have to find somewhere new to live. "It's hard for them, it really is and I don't want to move away either because my...
WTOL-TV
With Ohio restaurants facing slowing sales and staffing shortages, is Toledo affected?
A poll from the Ohio Restaurant Association found 56% of Ohio's restaurant operators reported a drop in sales in August. 87% say they're experiencing staff shortages.
13abc.com
Man shot and killed on Hoiles Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say a man was shot and killed on the 3500 block of Hoiles Avenue. Police say the call came in around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound while sitting in his car. Police say he was inside his car when shot were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
Neighbors remember toddler Braylen Noble's death two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was the news everyone prayed they wouldn't hear. A Neighbor recalls the afternoon two years ago when 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found dead by search and rescue divers in their Toledo apartment complex's pool. "It was hysterical, a lot of people were crying, his teachers...
13abc.com
Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage. Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke...
Comments / 0