Toledo, OH

Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Gun buy back event in Toledo

A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Hospital adds Rivercrest OB/GYN physician group

Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

New practice joins Wood County Hospital’s OB/GYN team

Starting October 1, 2022, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott, Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital Medical Staff as part of the Obstetrics and Gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL-TV

Woodlands Park roads will close to host 'Aruna Run'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Plan accordingly: several Perrysburg roads will be closed Saturday morning to accommodate the second annual Aruna Run. The Aruna Run, an event hosted by The Aruna Project, aims to raise awareness of the commercial sexual exploitation of women and children. The purpose of the project is to free victims of the illegal trade, as well as provide those survivors with resources such as employment.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Man shot and killed on Hoiles Ave in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say a man was shot and killed on the 3500 block of Hoiles Avenue. Police say the call came in around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound while sitting in his car. Police say he was inside his car when shot were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage. Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke...
TOLEDO, OH

