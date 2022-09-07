Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Lacoste Gets Its Skates on With Civilist Collaboration
Lacoste is becoming a collaborative powerhouse. Following up on its partnerships with A.P.C., Minecraft, Awake NY, and Bruno Mars’ “Ricky Regal” collection, Lacoste now teams up with the Berlin-based imprint Civilist on an 11-piece capsule that blurs the lines between skatewear and sophistication. The combination comes to...
hypebeast.com
'Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon' Charts The History of Audemar Piguet Royal Oak
Audemars Piguet and Assouline have published a history of the Swiss watch brand’s most famous design in ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon’. The latest moment in the model’s ongoing 50th anniversary, the coffee table book has been written by journalist and former deputy editor of British GQ, Bill Prince, and presents “the Royal Oak’s history from a broader cultural perspective, while shedding light on new archival materials uncovered by Audemars Piguet’s Heritage department.”
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE's "BACK TO SCHOOL" Capsule Brings Collegiate Style
Returning with its latest release, HUMAN MADE has put together the “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection. Building on NIGO‘s obsession with Americana, the special range delivers collegiate style with sportswear takes and preppy ivy outfitting. The HUMAN MADE “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection features jackets, hoodies, rugby...
hypebeast.com
Professor.E Highlights its Striking SS22 Wares With an Evocative Editorial
Delivering its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Professor.E has now delivered an evocative editorial showcasing the seasonal wares. Photographed by Taiwanese photographer Alien Wang, the photo focus captures the enigmatic aesthetic outlook of Professor.E. The unique perspective is framed by natural scenes accented by the presence of deep shadows. Figures are covered...
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Bleue Burnham's Exquisite Jewlery Explores "The Secret Life of Plants" for FW22
Bleue Burnham has been pioneering London’s burgeoning new-wave of jewelry designers for a number of years now, with his fine gold and silver pieces adorning the fingers, wrists and necks of the city’s most creative and in-the-know clientele. Now, with the launch of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection “The Secret Life of Plants,” Burnham is set for domination.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces in a Sleek "Black Reflective" Colorway
Continues the expansion of its Air Max Plus offerings with a brand new colorway. This time around, the Swoosh is sticking to the classics, revealing a sleek “Black Reflective” colorway. As the Fall season is upon us and the sun sets sooner and sooner, the dark iteration matches the mood of the upcoming season.
hypebeast.com
Eckhaus Latta SS23 Fashions Its Own Status Quo
On Saturday, Eckhaus Latta transformed New York’s beautiful El Jardin del Paraiso into a grassy, sun-lit runway for its Spring/Summer 2023 show. To the elegant strums of harpist Mary Lattimore, models entered the scene wearing abstract metal knit tops and foil harnesses, breezy net dresses and tanks, red-beaded tops and ribboned sweaters, zip-off shorts, fluted skirts and a legion of bubble-inspired statement-makers. Imminently, the collection — governed by namesake visionaries Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta — spoke its message to its onlookers: Eckhaus Latta marches to the beat of its own drum.
hypebeast.com
HAY's Fall 2022 Lighting Collection Is Illuminated In Collaborations and Architectural References
Danish interior stalwart HAY is a part of contemporary life. From its spiral drinking straws to side tables and cabinets, minimal lounge chairs to kitchen staples like the SOWDEN kettle and its kitsch French Press, HAY has infiltrated our homes like few other brands. Now, it aims to continue its lifestyle takeover with its new range of lighting for Fall 2022, presenting a collection underpinned by collaborations, architectural references, and innovations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Nike SB Dips the Zoom Blazer Mid in "Safety Orange"
SB has unveiled its beloved Zoom Blazer Mid silhouette in a bright “Safety Orange” colorway. The head-turning iteration is crafted with suede and wholly covered in Nike‘s head-turning “Safety Orange” hue. A white leather panel swoosh offers a hint of contrast alongside the white heel that sports an embroidered “Nike” logo, while additional branding hits can be found on exposed foam tongue tag and insole. The shoe rests on a white texturized midsole and tacky rubber sole with a herringbone pattern, while complementing white or orange laces tie the variant together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Rift "Triple Black" Is the Affordable Alternative to the Maison Margiela Tabi Toe
Has unveiled its latest colorway of its split-toe staple. Arriving in “Triple Black,” the Nike Air Rift is back for the Fall season. The shoe was originally debuted in 1996 and was the brand’s first shoe that promoted natural motion. The Air Rift was heavily inspired by Kenyan distance runners who often trained barefoot. The shoe has since been a cult classic, offering a silhouette shape that resembles that of the Margiela’s Tabi toe.
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
hypebeast.com
Peter Saville Applies Joy Division Graphics to adidas Spezial's Pulsebeat
In April, Manchester United, , and Peter Saville came together for a three-way collaboration that played on Saville’s iconic Joy Division artwork for the seminal album, Unknown Pleasures. While much of the collection released, the sneakers — seen in the lookbook — failed to arrive, until now. Today, adidas Originals previews the Peter Saville x adidas Spezial Pulsebeat SPZL in “Core Black/Carbon,” which is set to arrive in a matter of days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
COS Looks to New York City for FW22 Campaign
COS has unveiled its latest campaign for the Fall/Winter 2022 season which is inspired by city living. Although the new campaign centers on New York City, the intended message is to illustrate the metropolitan vibrancy that all urban settings offer. Bringing this campaign to life is an array of actors, models and dancers featuring Harvey Keitel, Natasha Lyonne, Alton Mason, Paloma Elsesser, Greta Lee, José Miguel Lapaz-Rodriguez, Isaac Powell, Grace Elizabeth and Dede Mansro.
New York Fashion Week Revels in the Power of Color
DauphinetteMeandering through the Dauphinette collection is akin to exploring an art gallery, with each garment an artistic celebration of oft overlooked materials. Some looks are delicate celebrations of nature, like the flowing yellow pants adorned with cherry blossoms, while others take an edgier approach to everyday resources, such as the upcycled leather dress affixed with a 1940s mail slot. The kitchen table is on display, with purses made of French pastries and a show-stopping ivory dress composed of more than 400 real eggshells. In venerating the leftovers, the Dauphinette collection is a thoughtful commentary on beauty as it abounds our...
hypebeast.com
Fall-Friendly Tones Outfit This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Colorway
Summer is winding down to its last few weeks, and while there’s still an ample amount of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy,. is already getting its footwear category ready for the seasonal transition. Fall time is typically when more drab and neutral tones tend to come out to play, and that’s exactly what this upcoming Nike Air Max 90 colorway possesses.
hypebeast.com
Grain Design Calls Upon Cork for the “Clover” Table Collection
Founded on Bainbridge Island, Washington (a small city connected to Seattle by ferry) in 2008, Grain Design is a three-person design studio that crafts beautiful, hand-made chairs, tables and other home goods. Environmental responsibility has always been a large part of their design ethos — they recently became a certified B Corp — and one of their signature materials is cork, which was used on their brand-new “Clover” table collection.
hypebeast.com
Drake Teases More Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike Collaborations
And its roster of musical talent arguably sits at the top of the sneaker industry, and one artist that has been generating some waves is Drake. The OVO rapper’s output alongside the Swoosh has been comprised of various sneaker and apparel releases, and the former is slated to expand soon with the launch of a new Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike silhouette. After being spotted rocking a black and white pair courtside at a Raptors game earlier this year, the hit-making emcee has just previewed a duo of new colorways.
hypebeast.com
The Strand and Bottega Veneta's Leather Book Totes Elevate a NYC Staple
A canvas tote from The Strand, a beloved Big Apple bookstore located right by Union Square, is a New York staple that can be seen on the shoulders of city-dwellers from Central Park to Brooklyn and Queens, and is recognizable due to its signature red oval logo. A Strand tote is a humble, functional and proletarian item with fans from all walks of life, but now it’s been presented in its most elevated iterations yet thanks to Bottega Veneta.
hypebeast.com
Pharrell and adidas Unveil a New NMD Hu Animal Print "Amber" Colorway
Other than Ye, Pharrell Williams has arguably been one of the ‘ most impactful creative partners. He’s lent his creative touch to classical silhouettes and cooked up new ones, one being the adidas NMD Hu that has been a focus for the multi-hyphenate throughout 2022. The model has been introducing a handful of “Animal Print” colorways, and the latest to be brought to the table is this newly-unveiled “Amber” iteration.
hypebeast.com
Protect Your Prized Sneakers With FOREFOOT's Heel Protector Mamoru
Innovating in the sneaker cleaning and care space, Japanese brand, FOREFOOT, has now released new colors for its popular Heel Protector Mamoru product. Combating the dreaded heel drag that occurs affects shoes with heavy wear, the product serves to help extend the life of beloved sneakers. Now coming in “Cream”...
Comments / 0