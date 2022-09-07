One Of The Nicest Chatmoss Country Club Homes Is Now For Sale Right Outside Martinsville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Read full article on original website
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson
The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Virginia Housing Market – 2nd Quarter Update 2022 (Video)
Are you thinking about moving to Danville Virginia? You may want to check out this video by realtor David Totten, because in it he shares with you the Quarter 2 Virginia Housing Market with a focus on Danville Virginia and Pittsylvania County. “We’ll be looking at home sales, active listings and days on market and the economy. We’ll also be discussing some of the economic activity in the area, so you are well informed before and after you move to Danville Virginia. So, if you’re interested in buying, selling, investing or relocating to Danville Virginia or the Pittsylvania County, stay tuned to the end because this video is for you! And. if you have any additional questions about any of the destinations in Danville Virginia, give us a call, shoot us a text, or send us an email! You can even schedule a Zoom meeting with us to meet face-to-face. We’d love to help you navigate the Danville Virginia landscape and housing market so you can get into the home of your dreams and have fun doing it. Use the info below to reach out to our amazing team,” writes Totten.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area. The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform. The festival...
wallstreetwindow.com
Riverside Lanes Opens In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
Yes, what many have been waiting for finally is happening. This week marks the opening of Riverside Lanes in Danville, Virginia. The bowling alley made the announcement on Facebook with the following hours:. Monday: 4pm-10pm. Tuesday: 4pm-10pm. Wednesday: 4pm-10pm. Thursday: 12pm-10pm. Friday: 12pm-12am. Saturday: 10:00am-12am. Sunday: 12pm – 8:00pm.
wallstreetwindow.com
Information On The Proposed Palace Luxury RV Resort Park In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
People have been talking about a proposed RV park in Danville, Virginia. The developer of this park is calling it the Palace Luxury RV Resort. He has put a small bit of information about it on the internet. Tonight there will be a meeting of the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission in Chatham about the zoning of the property that this park would be built at. The zoning must change for this to happen. I talk about the limited information I have been able to find about the company involved in this in this video.
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinct
Once upon a time when you drove through the Star City, you may have noticed there were payday loan establishments throughout Roanoke specifically on Willamson Road, Melrose Avenue and.
Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away
Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville IDA advances White Mill whitewater proposal
The Danville Industrial Development Authority is accepting seven acres of land to provide some recreation at the site of a major renovation project. The property includes the canal portion of the former White Mill on Memorial Drive. The Danville Regional Foundation is pledging nearly a million dollars to convert it into a Whitewater Channel. To get the grant, the city would have to build and operate a whitewater feature for at least 15 years.
WSET
Winners announced for Bedford 2022 Excellence in Business Awards
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Excellence in Business Awards Thursday evening, bringing businesspeople from the area to attend as the winners were announced. "The BACC could not do what we do without the help of our amazing board members, ambassadors and...
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
chathamstartribune.com
Luxury RV park clears first hurdle
Plans for a luxury RV resort drew a good deal of opposition Tuesday night from residents who live along Vandola Church Road. The most common issues centered on traffic, noise, safety, lifestyle and property values. Despite the concerns, the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission voted 5-3 to recommend approval for rezoning...
metalinjection
Blue Ridge Festival 2022: Day One Recap
Few states in this federal union can boast the extensive history enjoyed by that of Virginia, so it goes without saying that a large undertaking is par for the course for one of the first colonies to declare independence from the British Empire. Though competition for the largest music festival in the country, let alone the rest of the world, would seem a daunting prospect, the relatively new Blue Ridge Rock Festival is definitely a contender. Following a stellar 2021 showing – that saving glaring problems with organization and logistic – offered such diverse acts as Tech N9ne, Breaking Benjamin, Testament, and Avatar, it could be argued that the greatest competition this Virginia-based extravaganza faces this time around is with itself, and as throngs of avid fans flooded into the State for Lovers at around 40,000 strong, it's a foregone conclusion that this newly minted concert-going sensation is continuing to catch on.
wallstreetwindow.com
New County Welcome Signs Installed in Rockingham County, North Carolina
Rockingham County, NC (September 8, 2022) – Rockingham County Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to announce the recent installation of signage to welcome travelers as they enter Rockingham County. The new signs proudly display the Rockingham County, North Carolina logo on their boulder-like structure and will replace the white signs which previously welcomed visitors to the county.
chathamstartribune.com
Hole in road likely due to water line leak
A large hole that has formed at the intersection of Routes 57 and 1428 in Chatham is likely due to a water leak, according to Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. Morris said the town received a call from a motorist at around 11 a.m. The town is unaware of the...
chathamstartribune.com
Old Dutch store to be turned into vet clinic
The former Old Dutch grocery store building that has sat vacant for the past two years has a new owner. Veterinarians Lisa Shorter and Paul Erwin, who own Chatham Animal Clinic, bought the property. The purchase includes both the former grocery store and restaurant space next door, where Bella Casa was recently located.
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
