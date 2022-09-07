Local briefs: UGA study assesses economic impact of ports, Baldwin gets new police chief

Dr. Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia, says ports on the Georgia cost had an annual economic impact of more than $140 billion, about twelve percent of the state’s economy. The UGA report says the ports in Savannah and Brunswick are responsible for well more than one-half million jobs across Georgia.

There is an afternoon meeting of the University of Georgia’s Staff Council: the University says it is a virtual session that starts at 2:30.

The state Elections Board has dismissed allegations of ballot harvesting that had been leveled against former Hart County Commissioner RC Oglesby, saying there was no evidence to corroborate claims made after the 2020 election. Oglesby was removed from the Commission in Hartwell after his arrest and indictment on corruption charges.

Police in Toccoa are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting: one man was wounded in the shooting on Broad Street in Toccoa. There was no word on suspects or motive.

The city of Baldwin has a new police chief: Chris Jones takes over for Jeff Branyon, who left his post as top cop in Baldwin to for a job at Truett-McConnell University.

