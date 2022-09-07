Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: World champion rivals clash at news conference
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra from 19:00 BST and then from 21:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, follow live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:30 BST. Savannah Marshall accused Claressa Shields of being...
BBC
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy in contention as tournament resumes
-12 S Kjeldsen (Den), V Hovland (Nor); -11 T Detry (Bel), R Cabrera Bello (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -10 F Molinari (Ita), M Jordan (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Selected: -9 M Armitage (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -7 D Law (Sco); -5 L Westwood (Eng) Coverage: Highlights on BBC Four from...
GOLF・
UFC 279 LIVE: Nate Diaz vs Ferguson and Chimaev vs Holland stream, latest fight updates and how to watch tonight
Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will meet in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, after Khamzat Chimaev’s failed weight-cut caused a major shake-up to the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.Icon Diaz, entering the final fight of his UFC contract, was set to face the fastest-rising star in the company in Chimaev, but the Russian-born Swede capped off a week to forget by missing weight. The unbeaten Chimaev, 28, had already confronted middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute on Monday and caused a series of backstage incidents on Thursday by kicking Kevin Holland, the latter moment...
BBC
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
In pictures: King Charles' first full day on the throne
The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to London on Friday morning, following the death of his mother the Queen. Journeying alongside his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King flew from Aberdeen to RAF Northolt ahead of his televised address to the nation. On arrival at Buckingham Palace, he was greeted by thousands of well-wishers in a moving moment.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Lord-lieutenant leads tributes in Suffolk
The lord-lieutenant of Suffolk has led tributes to the Queen following her death, calling her the "beating heart of our great nation". Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96. Clare, Countess of Euston, said the county was "completely devastated". "Our grief is beyond...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BBC
King Charles III: First visit to Wales as the King announced
King Charles III is set to visit Wales for the first time as the King on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday, passing the throne to the heir. The King will attend a service of prayer and meet the first minister on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Six times the Queen made us laugh
The Queen's role in public life was tightly choreographed and she often had to keep a straight face. But in her later years, she gave us a glimpse of her sense of humour. From sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear to photobombing Australian hockey players, here is a look back at some of her funniest moments.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: The moment the Buckingham Palace crowds learned the news
As the union jack at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast, the crowds outside stood still in shock. The silence was broken only by a symphony of news alerts on people's phones, and the messages that followed. The mood had shifted: it was inquisitive, then suddenly sombre. It was...
BBC
Charles III to be proclaimed king at historic ceremony
Charles III will be formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning. Flags lowered in mourning for the late Queen will fly full-mast after the Accession Council, which will be televised for the first time. A wave of further proclamations will take place across...
BBC
Queen to lie in state for four full days before state funeral
The Queen will lie in state for four days before her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September. The public will be allowed to view the coffin during that time. Before this, the Queen will be at rest in St Giles Cathedral Edinburgh, for 24 hours from Monday 12 September, with people able to pay their respects.
Comments / 0