Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wypr.org

West Baltimore's boil advisory is lifted after negative water samples

Baltimore City officials are lifting the boil tap water notice on the city’s west side after water samples were confirmed as negative for E. coli bacteria on Friday morning. The Maryland Department of the Environment worked in partnership with the city on the measure. “We have tested not just...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Affordable housing for Baltimore City's first responders moving forward

Developers began construction on a $25 million mixed-use renovation project with 66 apartments in addition to 10,000 square feet of retail space and a wellness center. Dubbed the Guardian House, developers are setting aside 20% of the units for first responders with reduced rent, and plan to open in 2023. The apartment complex, comprised of three attached buildings, is located near the intersection of South Gay and East Baltimore Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Johns Hopkins warns patients it may leave CareFirst network

Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation told patients this week the organization may leave the CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance network in early December unless a new contract is signed. Johns Hopkins claims that CareFirst reimburses the system at lower rates than other insurers in the state. Johns Hopkins hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Barry Glassman, Republican running for Maryland Comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, has served in public office for 32 years straight. Now he’s running for comptroller, the only one of the three Republicans campaigning statewide who is not a fan of Donald Trump. Glassman is counting on his moderate philosophy and hands-on budget experience to draw voters from the middle, and maybe the left..
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

A 'Banner' update on Baltimore's food scene

The resiliency of restaurant owners and workers is impressive. Christina Tkacik covers food news for The Baltimore Banner. In the wake of the pandemic, restaurants are dealing with the pressures of inflation, supply-chain delays, and the labor shortage. These pressure may be reflected on menus, "So if you’ve gone to a restaurant and you’ve noticed, ‘Oh, this restaurant only has like five items on their menu,’ there’s a lot of cost savings that comes with having a short menu.”
BALTIMORE, MD

