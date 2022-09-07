Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
How the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus compare to the Pro models — and the iPhone 13
It’s official: the iPhone 14 is here. Following months of leaks and speculation, Apple formally announced the latest addition to its smartphone lineup during its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, where the company also gave us a glimpse of the long-rumored Apple Watch Ultra, a new Apple Watch SE, and the second-gen AirPods Pro.
The Verge
Apple’s personalized spatial audio trick is really a Sony idea
One of the new features of iOS 16, and something that was again highlighted during Apple’s event on Wednesday, is personalized spatial audio. Once you’ve installed the latest iOS release on your iPhone beginning September 12th, you’ll be able to create a custom sound profile that should improve the sense of immersion and overall spatial audio experience you get from AirPods.
The Verge
Apple did raise prices with the iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 — just not in the US or China
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, it was quick to point out that the phones start at the same prices as their predecessors, despite rumors that they would cost more this year. Likewise, the Apple Watch Series 8 also got a few upgrades, but is still selling for the same price as the Series 7. As CNBC points out, though, those devices have gotten price bumps in several other countries, including the UK, Australia, Japan, Ireland, and Germany.
The Verge
Now Nvidia is including Spider-Man as a pack-in with new GPUs
Nvidia is bundling its higher-end RTX 30-series graphics cards with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. If you purchase a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080 GPU — or a qualifying desktop or laptop that comes with those cards — Nvidia will include a free digital copy of the $59.99 game.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
Will the Apple Watch Ultra make Garmin the next Nokia?
I had a funny feeling watching yesterday’s announcement of the Apple Watch Ultra: I’ve seen this show before. It wasn’t until Garmin watch fans on Reddit and Twitter started lampooning Apple that it hit me… this is Nokia all over again. Let’s get this out of...
The Verge
How Apple’s iPhone 14 satellite link puts it up against SpaceX and others
After Apple’s announcement that the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro can send messages via satellite in emergency situations, it’s becoming clear that the company hasn’t just introduced a new feature. In typical fashion, it’s also practically overnight become a key player in a new industry by getting heavily involved with satellite communications by adding Emergency SOS via satellite.
The Verge
Here’s how the new Apple Watches compare to each other on paper
During its “Far Out” event, Apple announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, new AirPods Pro earbuds, and a whole slew of new Apple Watches. We’re used to seeing an annual refresh of the Apple Watch, where a Series flagship begets another flagship — but this year marks the introduction of three new models: the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and a new Apple Watch SE. These watches are designed to offer new options at the entry-level, flagship (for generalists), and specialized markets.
The Verge
Apple’s low power mode isn’t just for the new watches
When Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 on Wednesday, it introduced a new low power mode feature that lets the wearable double its battery life by turning off a few features. It won’t be limited to Apple’s latest devices, though — during the presentation, Apple said low power mode is coming to “the Series 4 and later” with watchOS 9, which is launching September 12th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Jeep is going all in on electric SUVs starting with the Wrangler-esque Recon
Jeep will introduce four new all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025 as part of a broader strategy to have EVs comprise 50 percent of sales in the US and 100 percent in Europe by 2030. Jeep, which is owned by Stellantis, showed the first...
CARS・
The Verge
Asus’ ROG 6 Android gaming phones are available for preorder in North America
Asus has made its new ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro available for preorder in North America after the initial launch in the UK and Europe. The latest version of this gaming-centric smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which is a souped-up version of the same CPU shared by many current-gen flagship Android devices like the Samsung S22 Lineup and OnePlus 10. The ROG Phone 6 also has some additional hardware to cement its status as a go-to device for mobile gaming, which includes a minimum of 12GB of RAM and a 165Hz refresh rate screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080.
The Verge
Call of Duty Next event will showcase the future of the franchise
Activision has announced a showcase that it says will reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise. Dubbed Call of Duty Next, the showcase will take place at 1PM ET on September 15th, broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. According to the press release, the showcase will focus...
The Verge
Google Pixel foldable and a ‘Pro’ tablet hinted at in Android 13 code
Google has just rolled out the first Android 13 quarterly platform release beta, and developers have already uncovered code that hints at a pair of upcoming devices: the rumored Pixel foldable and a new “Pro” tablet (via Android Police). In a thread on Twitter, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shares...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Apple Store errors tripped up many iPhone 14 preorder attempts
Avid iPhone fans worldwide are reporting a tough time preordering Apple’s new products. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 all went up for preorder today, and people have had issues ranging from the Apple Store app and website not loading, financing not working, failure to verify phone numbers, and credit cards not working.
The Verge
Fujifilm’s new X-H2 finally pushes its APS-C camera system to higher resolution
After years of APS-C mirrorless cameras with resolutions in the 20-something megapixel range, Fujifilm is finally pushing things forward with the latest camera in its X-series line. At its X-Summit event in New York City today, Fujifilm is announcing a new high-res X-H2 camera with a 40.2-megapixel X-Trans sensor with 8K video. This pro-oriented camera looks just like the recent X-H2S it’s based on, matching it with the same processor, in-body image stabilization system, dual card slots, electronic viewfinder, and more. It’s nearly the same camera with a different sensor for those who value megapixels most. Though the higher resolution counterpart will cost about $500 less than the X-H2S when it ships in late September for $1,999.95 (body only).
The Verge
Intel reveals the specs of its new Arc graphics cards
The release date for Intel’s new Arc A-series desktop graphics cards is still unknown, but Intel is sharing the specs of its upcoming GPUs. Unfortunately, just like its processors, the naming conventions for the A-series are somewhat confusing. The short version is that there will eventually be four different cards available aimed at different tiers of gaming or creative applications: the A380, A580, A750, and A770.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest game is a fresh take on platformers
When you think of a platformer, you probably think of jumping. The simple move is a staple of the genre, whether we’re talking about classic side-scrolling adventures or larger three-dimensional worlds. But Lucky Luna, the latest release on Netflix’s fledgling games service, offers something a little different: it removes the jump altogether.
The Verge
iCloud Shared Photo Library won’t launch with iOS 16
Apple is delaying the release of iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library feature, saying it’s “coming later this year” instead of when the mobile operating system refresh launches on September 12th (via AppleInsider). An archived version of the iOS 16 webpage shows the notice about the delay was added sometime this week.
The Verge
Apple Watch Ultra repairs could be ultra-expensive without AppleCare
On Wednesday, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, a $799 wearable meant for people partaking in extreme activities like climbing mountains, running ultra-marathons, or diving. But as MacRumors points out, breaking its screen, button, sensors, or other various parts while doing any of these activities could be very expensive: repairs for the watch will cost $499 if you don’t have AppleCare Plus (we’ll get to that in a minute), according to an estimate tool on Apple’s website. That’s significantly more than the $299 repair for an entry-level Series 8.
The Verge
Google’s HD Chromecast will probably look a lot like the 4K one
It seems increasingly likely that Google’s going to be announcing a budget Chromecast at its hardware event on October 6th, and Brazilian site Tecnoblog has posted purported pictures of the device, which the publication says showed up in documents from the National Telecommunications Agency. The device looks pretty much identical to the white model of Google’s current Chromecast with Google TV, but leaks from earlier this week suggest it’ll only be able to stream in 1080p instead of 4K and that it’ll be around 40 percent cheaper than the current model (which is normally $50 but is currently on sale in the US for $40).
The Verge
Elon Musk sends yet another notice trying to terminate the Twitter deal
Elon Musk has sent a third letter to Twitter attempting to terminate his $44 billion acquisition of the company. Musk’s legal team cited Twitter’s multimillion dollar severance payment to former security chief and whistleblower Peiter Zatko as a violation of the merger agreement and a reason to end the deal. The letter, dated September 9th, was sent to Twitter’s chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and was included in a filing Twitter made with the SEC on Friday (which you can read at the bottom of this article).
Comments / 0