Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
 3 days ago

Model Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with her third child with Adam Levine , it has been confirmed.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, five, and Gio Grace, four.

The news was confirmed by People magazine after Prinsloo was spotted with her baby bump while out for lunch in Santa Barbara on Monday (5 September).

Prinsloo had already commented on expanding their family during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November.

“We always knew we wanted a second one,” Prinsloo said. “So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it.”

When asked if she and Levine would have a third, she said: “You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.

“I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with Covid too, I was just seeing them together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 in Mexico. Their 20-minute ceremony was officiated by Jonah Hill, and the 275 guests included Prinsloo’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models, Erin Heatherton, Candice Swanepoel, and Coco Rocha, along with actors Jason Segel and Robert Downey Jr.

Prinsloo and Levine rarely post pictures of their daughters to social media. Prinsloo last posted a picture of her children in December last year and Levine last shared a photo of the family on a trip to Hawaii in April 2021.

