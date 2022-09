With no Premier League soccer this weekend, our eyes turn to the rest of the world as there are intriguing fixtures dotted throughout Saturday and Sunday. From one of the largest rivalries in the world taking center stage in the Superclasico between Boca Juniors and River Plate in Argentina on Sunday to Marco Rose taking charge of his first RB Leipzig match Saturday against his former squad Borussia Dortmund. Add in Simone Inzaghi's seat getting warmer in Milan after Inter have lost three of their last four matches and there's even additional pressure for their fixture with Torino. What all are we keeping an eye on this weekend?

MLS ・ 10 HOURS AGO