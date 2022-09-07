ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yl7OL_0hlAyL4I00

Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship .

DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter , Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.

Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.

“I honestly don’t think that the American guys who haven’t supported the Tour should be here,” Horschel said. “Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch... you’ve never played this tournament, you’ve never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?

“You are here for one reason only and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have it (on LIV Golf ). It’s hypocritical because of what some of these guys have said when they said they wanted to play less golf.”

In response, Gooch pointed out on social media that Horschel had only played six regular DP World Tour events himself, starting with the BMW PGA Championship in 2019.

“He supports what’s best for his career. Like all of us do,” Gooch wrote on Twitter.

In response to being asked if Jon Rahm was correct that he was only at Wentworth to try to earn world ranking points, Gooch replied: “World ranking points and first time I’ve earned a spot into this event. Super excited to play.

“Name a top 50 player in history who hasn’t chased world ranking points...”

Comments / 8

Thomas Kolmetz
3d ago

same guy that compared winning the Saudi tour team part with winning the Ryder Cup and then admitting he never played on a Ryder Cup team. And now he won't ever have the chance.

Reply
3
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
The Independent

Graeme McDowell calls for vote on LIV Golf rebels playing on DP World Tour

Graeme McDowell wants to see players given a vote on whether to allow LIV Golf rebels to compete on the DP World Tour.McDowell is one of 18 players from the Saudi-funded breakaway competing in the BMW PGA Championship, a situation which Rory McIlroy said he found “hard to stomach”.Defending champion Billy Horschel also labelled the likes of Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch “hypocrites” for making their tournament debuts at Wentworth having previously shown no interest in the event.The likes of McDowell, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural LIV Golf...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America

PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Pga Championship#World Tour#Saudi#American#The Bmw Pga Championship
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ian Poulter sparks another LIV Golf row - this time with the media - as he bizarrely urges US golf writer to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth' after he tweeted about Brit ignoring request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth

Ian Poulter has embroiled himself in yet another row about LIV Golf after strangely asking an American golf reporter to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth II.'. The Brit's comment came after Rex Hoggard, who covers golf for NBC, tweeted about him ignoring PGA European Tour CEO Keith Pelly's request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule

The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.

One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Rory McIlroy, LIV golfers in sight of leaders at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — A truncated tournament could pave the way for a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship, with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round. Rory McIlroy is in there. And so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series. The European tour’s flagship event has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead on 12 under par Saturday at the end of the second round. McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 — tying his career-low round in the tournament — and was in a three-way share of third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly

Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter plays down heated conversation with Billy Horschel at Wentworth

LIV Golf player and European stalwart Ian Poulter has shut down the significance of his heated discussion with Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth. Poulter and Horschel were filmed in the practice area at the BMW PGA Championship on Wednesday, appearing to have an animated chat over an unknown topic. You can probably take an accurate guess at what they were talking about.
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy