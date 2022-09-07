ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ukraine says grain coming to Somalia, but Russia skeptical

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leegb_0hlAyEtD00

Ukraine’s president says tons of grain from his country will arrive in the coming weeks in Somalia , where famine approaches and the global crises of food security and climate change put millions at risk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comment came as Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of sending most of the grain from Ukraine’s reopened ports to Europe instead of poorer and hungrier parts of the world.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday, Putin accused the West of colonialism and suggested that Russia may talk with Turkey about revising the deal that lifted Russia’s blockade on Ukrainian ports and allowed ships safe passage.

“With the exclusion of Turkey as a mediator, practically all the grain exported from Ukraine was sent to the (European Union) nations instead of the poorest countries,” Putin said.

“It’s obvious that with an approach like that, the magnitude of the food problem in the world will keep growing, and that could lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” he added. “Maybe it’s worth thinking about restricting the exports of grain and other products on that route? I will certainly discuss the issue with the president of Turkey.”

Russia has raised the allegation before, but this is the first time Putin has echoed it.

The Russian president said of 87 ships loaded with grain from Ukraine, just two carried grain for the U.N. World Food Program — 60,000 tons out of the total of about 2 million tons.

Only one ship from Ukraine has arrived in sub-Saharan Africa, docking at the port of Djibouti last week with grain that WFP said would go to drought-affected Somalia and Ethiopia. That first ship carried 23,000 metric tons of grain, which WFP called enough to feed 1.5 million people on full rations for a month.

The Ukrainian president in a tweet Tuesday night said 28,600 tons of wheat will arrive in Somalia in the coming weeks and blamed the coming famine in that country on Russia’s actions this year.

“Ukraine continues to save the world with its grain,” Zelenskyy asserted.

African nations were at the center of Western efforts to reopen Ukraine's ports as the United States and allies accused Russia of starving the world by denying exports from Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters. African leaders also visited Russia to meet with Putin over the issue.

But now, Russia is trying to turn the food security issue question against the West. “They cheated the public and partners in Africa and other regions who acutely need food,” Putin said. “They were claiming that they were acting in the interests of developing countries, but acted entirely in their own interests.”

The Joint Coordination Center, run by the U.N., Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, in its latest update Tuesday night said 96 outbound ships have been enabled so far carrying more than 2.2 million metric tons.

Food security experts have said many of the shipments are deliveries on existing contracts that had been struck before Russia's actions.

One of the five commercial vessels authorized to depart Ukraine on Wednesday is bound for Kenya with 51,400 metric tons of wheat, the JCC said, adding that destinations “may change based on commercial activity.” The destinations for the four other ships are Spain and Turkey.

___

Isachenkov reported from Moscow.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Somalia#Food Security#Food Crises#Russian#Ukrainian#The Lrb European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
The Independent

Blasts at Russian Saky airfield in Crimea meant to bring war closer to Russians, says Ukraine’s military chief

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the mysterious and powerful attack at a Russian airbase in Crimea in early August, stating that the motive behind the combined explosions of “series of successful missile strikes” was to drive the war in Ukraine closer home to Russians.Russia’s invasion and war in Ukraine is “remote” in nature for “most average Russians”, the country’s top military officials said on Wednesday.“Thanks to this lack of proximity, they perceive not so painfully all the losses, failures, and most importantly, costs of this war in all its senses,” Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian general and commander-in-chief of the armed...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy