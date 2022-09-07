ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pernille Harder ‘really good’ with her world record transfer fee being broken

By Rachel Steinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5rW0_0hlAy9Yp00

Chelsea attacker Pernille Harder is more than ready to see her record transfer broken, if not smashed.

Two years ago, the Denmark international signed a three-year contract with the Blues for a transfer fee widely reported to be in excess of £250,000.

While financial details in the women’s game are not generally disclosed, it was, at least according to Harder’s previous club Wolfsburg, the highest fee paid in women’s football history.

That milestone could well be surpassed this summer, with rumours of nearly double the Dane’s fee offered to PSG midfielder Grace Geyoro and Barcelona reportedly renewing talks to lure Keira Walsh away from Manchester City with an eye-watering six-figure sum.

“(The record being broken) is totally fine,” Harder said. “I’m happy that it keeps getting higher. That’s what I wanted, I wanted to start something new. To start in women’s football that you could actually buy players as well. I’m really good with that.

“It’s a good development for women’s football, that players don’t have to play their contracts out but they can actually get sold and the clubs can actually get something out of the players.

“I think it’s good for women’s football to get the money rolling, you could say it like that, but it shows that it just keeps developing.”

Defending champions Chelsea will hope to extend their record-breaking three consecutive Women’s Super League titles when their 2022/23 campaign kicks off against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The 2020/21 Champions League runners-up are also desperate to improve on their European record after a disappointing group stage exit at the hands of Harder’s former Bundesliga club last December.

Chelsea’s back line has been bolstered by the arrival of Canadian Olympic gold medallist and five-time Champions League winner Kadeisha Buchanan, who signed a three-year deal in June. Swedish winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, French defender Eve Perisset and Czech Republic international Katerina Svitkova are among Emma Hayes’ other summer additions.

Nearly 25,000 fans turned out for the Blues’ last match at Stamford Bridge in 2019, a repeat prospect Harder’s versatile team-mate Niamh Charles is hoping they’ll replicate this time out.

But the winger-turned-full-back, who last month signed a three-year extension, insisted the home opener not be seen as the women’s first team dropping by their Premier League counterparts’ dwellings for a visit.

“Kingsmeadow is definitely home for us and we have a great connection with the fans and with the place but we are all professionals,” she said.

“[But] Stamford Bridge is also our home, it is part of the club and as soon as you come to the club you go to Stamford Bridge.

“I also think it is the fans that make the place home and hopefully the Chelsea fans will be really loud so it will feel like a home game - often at away games it feels like a home game because of the noise of our fans which is incredible.

“Playing in big stadiums is what we all look forward to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455OeO_0hlAy9Yp00

And come November, a number of Chelsea’s Premier Leaguers could be on a plane to Qatar. Charles agreed the unusual World Cup timing might benefit box offices in the WSL, which will play out three rounds between when the Premier League breaks up on November 13 and its Boxing Day return.

“I think that’s an opportunity,” she added. “The whole country will be supporting England, which is great, but I think having [women’s] games played on home soil, means that fans who would have gone to men’s games will hopefully come to us. It should be a real driver to the clubs to say ‘Come down to the women’s games’.

“Off the back of the Euros people are a lot more interested, so it’s definitely exciting and we can look to build on it as we do with every international break.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw

Bayern Munich dropped points for the third successive Bundesliga game as Stuttgart scored a stoppage-time penalty to draw 2-2 at the Allianz Arena.The hosts had taken the lead in the 36th minute through 17-year-old Mathys Tel, who became Bayern’s youngest scorer in the Bundesliga.Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy then saw a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up.The visitors, though, did equalise on the hour through substitute Chris Fuhrich – only for Bayern to swiftly regain the lead when Jamal Musiala slotted into the far corner.Guirassy struck the crossbar and had another goal ruled out by VAR, but had...
SOCCER
The Independent

Resourcing issues could mean the Queen’s funeral impacts on sporting fixtures

Governing bodies will continue to assess any possible impact the Queen’s funeral on September 19 could have with scheduled fixtures and events.All football fixtures in the UK were postponed this weekend, along with Friday and Saturday’s planned horse racing meetings, as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death on Thursday.However, many other sporting occasions went ahead, offering spectators and participants opportunities to pay their respects.In the Test match between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval, players wore black armbands and there was a rendition of God Save the King.On day three at the BMW PGA Championship at...
UEFA
The Independent

England’s Liz Young claims first LET title with victory at Swiss Ladies Open

England’s Liz Young shot a final-round 69 at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open to secure her first victory on the Ladies European Tour.Young finished on 12 under par at at Golfpark Holzhausern in Risch-Rotkreuz to win by one stroke from Sweden’s Linn Grant.Fellow Englishwoman Rosie Davies was a shot further behind after a final-round 70.Young, the overnight leader, recovered from a bogey on the first to re-establish her credentials with birdies on the third and seventh. After narrowly avoiding going out of bounds and saving par on the 10th, she then took a two-stroke lead with further birdies at...
GOLF
The Independent

Sports in Britain resume, pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Wearing black armbands, test cricketers from England and South Africa held a minute’s silence before a bell was chimed once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval.Over to the west of London, golfers from around the world paused their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed.There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niamh Charles
Person
Kadeisha Buchanan
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Emma Hayes
The Independent

Skipper Amy Jones delighted with ‘confident’ England victory over India

Captain Amy Jones praised England’s confident display with ball and bat in a dominant nine-wicket win over India at Chester-le-Street.Sarah Glenn took four wickets before opener Sophia Dunkley struck a half-century as England eased to victory in the first game of the Vitality T20 series.Jones was leading the side after stand-in skipper Nat Sciver withdrew from the camp to focus on her mental health, feeling “emotionally fatigued”, and opted to field in damp conditions after rain had delayed the start.Leg-spinner Glenn produced a fine display with the ball, claiming four for 23, including the wicket of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rory McIlroy welcomes decision to play on at Wentworth and seizes on lucky break

Rory McIlroy took full advantage of a major stroke of luck to boost his bid for a second BMW PGA Championship title following a moving tribute to the Queen at Wentworth.A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am was impeccably observed, with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee.Defending champion Billy Horschel also revealed that he and his wife visited Windsor Castle to pay their respects when the tournament was put on hold on Friday, with Min Woo Lee doing likewise at Buckingham Palace.McIlroy paid tribute...
GOLF
The Independent

Advantage England after a poignant day of action in south London

Ollie Robinson and Ollie Pope lifted England into a useful position in the third Test after an extraordinary, wicket-laden third day laced with poignancy at the Kia Oval.After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen, Robinson exploited just enough movement to scoop a Test-best five for 49 which left South Africa all out for a meagre 118 in just 36.2 overs.Wickets also tumbled in England’s response as they pushed the accelerator, although Pope’s sparky 67 from 77 balls, with 13 fours, ushered the hosts to 154 for seven before bad light ended the day early.Marco Jansen top-scored in South...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Wolfsburg#Women S Super League
The Independent

Ellis Genge scores twice on debut as Bristol edge out Bath in thriller

Ellis Genge marked his Bristol homecoming with two tries as the Bears began their Gallagher Premiership campaign with a 31-29 victory over Bath at Ashton Gate.Bath looked to be heading towards victory but a late try from Will Capon which was converted by AJ MacGinty proved to be the difference.Following the death of the Queen on Thursday a minute’s silence was held in her honour, with the national anthem sung immediately afterward to pay tribute to the new King.This eagerly anticipated Premiership opener was originally scheduled for Friday night but was pushed back by a day, resulting in no television...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ollie Robinson and Ollie Pope lift England on wicket-laden third day against South Africa

Ollie Robinson and Ollie Pope lifted England into a useful position in the third Test after an extraordinary, wicket-laden third day laced with poignancy at the Kia Oval.After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen, Robinson exploited just enough movement to scoop a Test-best five for 49 which left South Africa all out for a meagre 118 in just 36.2 overs.Wickets also tumbled in England’s response as they pushed the accelerator, although Pope’s sparky 67 from 77 balls, including 13 fours, ushered the hosts to 154 for seven before bad light ended the day early.Marco Jansen top-scored in South...
WORLD
The Independent

England ease to nine-wicket victory in opening T20 clash with India

England coasted to a dominant nine-wicket victory over India in the opening match of the Vitality T20 series at Chester-le-Street.Set a target of 133 after Sarah Glenn had taken four for 23, opener Sophia Dunkley – who survived an early lbw dismissal off a no-ball – hit a fine half-century to guide England to victory with seven overs to spare.Following a delayed start because of rain, England – led by Amy Jones after stand-in skipper Nat Sciver withdrew from the camp to focus on her mental health, feeling “emotionally fatigued” – won the toss and opted to bowl first on...
WORLD
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and third Test updates as England take lead but lose quick wickets

England bowled out South Africa for 118 as Ollie Robinson collected a five-wicket haul at the Oval. Stuart Broad picked up four wickets and James Anderson got the other as the tourists toiled in the deciding Test of the three-match series. No play was possible at all on day one as rain washed out Harry Brook’s hopes of a debut, while on Friday the decision was taken that no play would occur as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died the day previous. The ECB did however confirm that the action would resume on Saturday, and...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England’s Ollie Robinson admits to nerves ahead of singing new national anthem

Ollie Robinson admitted there was a little trepidation in the England camp about singing the new national anthem – as some players were wary of getting the wording wrong.England paid their respects to the Queen, whose death was announced by Buckingham Palace officials on Thursday evening, ahead of day three of the third Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval.A hush descended as the players came on to the field via a military guard of honour and a minute’s silence was broken only by a one-bell chime from the highest ranking military official in attendance.Both teams’ national anthems were...
WORLD
The Independent

Charles Leclerc demands ‘no mistakes’ as Ferrari chase home win from pole

Charles Leclerc has called on Ferrari to end their run of blunders and help him turn pole position into victory at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.Leclerc sent Monza wild as he saw off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to take the spoils over one lap. Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton came next. But Verstappen, Sainz, Perez and Hamilton will all be sent down the grid for exceeding their number of allocated engine parts.It means George Russell, who finished sixth, will join Leclerc on the front row. Lando Norris qualified seventh, but is set to start third in his McLaren once...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy