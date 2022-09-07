New health secretary Therese Coffey ‘not seeking to undo’ abortion laws

Newly appointed health secretary Therese Coffey has said that while she has previously voted against abortion laws, she is “not seeking to undo” current legislation.

“I am conscious that I have voted against abortion laws. What I will say is I am a complete democrat, and that is done, so it’s not that I’m seeing to undo any aspects of abortion laws,” Coffey told Sky News.

Along with her new portfolio as health secretary, Ms Coffey is also stepping up to become Truss’s second-in-command as Deputy Prime Minister.

