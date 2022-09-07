ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffree Star trolls Kim Kardashian for her latest photoshoot

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian appeared on the cover of a magazine bearing all and YouTuber Jeffree Star had the best response.

Kardashian was revealed as the cover star for Interview Magazine’s September 2022 issue whose theme was “American Dream”.

In the image, a bleach-blonde Kardashian (eyebrows and all) could be seen standing in front of a huge American flag wearing a denim jacket and jeans pulled down. Her bum is out and she is wearing what appears to be a jockstrap.

The revealing picture sparked a big reaction online with Kardashian’s tweet gaining more than 40,500 likes and over 8,000 retweets and quote tweets.

One of those reactions included a hilarious tweet from YouTuber Star who is also bleach blonde with similar-length hair and poked fun at the likeness between themselves and Kardashian.

Star tweeted: “I don’t remember ever doing this photoshoot…”

It seems others agreed, as one person tweeted: “Can’t tell me this not Jefree Star.”

Other comparisons from Twitter users included Lady Gaga, Donald Trump, Bimini Bon-Boulash and the Wayans brothers in the film White Chicks .

Another said: “i literally thought this was bimini.”

“Omg lady gaga,” someone else wrote.

Someone else added: “She lowkey looks like Donald Trump now.”

Another said: “Why she look like a Wayans brother in white chick's lmao.”

Speaking to the magazine about the cover shoot, Kardashian said: “The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”

Indy100

