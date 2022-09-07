Read full article on original website
POINT PLEASANT -- The flexbone triple-option offense is, by nature, designed to be a ball-controlling, grinding, and clock-draining scheme that wears opposing defenses down over the course of four quarters. Point Boro's offense is fine doing exactly that, but this year's Panthers team also has the ability to hit a home run on every play.
POINT PLEASANT BORO -- Jared Elliot is a vocal leader on the field for the Point Pleasant Boro boys soccer team, but after a big opening-day win for the Panthers, he was a man of few words. More specifically, he was a man of two words. "We're back," Elliot said.
