Darien, CT

darientimes.com

Opinion: Education equity a business imperative

We have a lot to be proud of in Fairfield County, and while thankfully we have passed the worst of the pandemic, many who call our region home will continue to face the economic and social inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. In the business community, we have an opportunity to support...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
darientimes.com

Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Calendar Close-up: New program brings art directly to students

Inequities in public education are both serious and well known. Across America, students in neighboring school districts can have very different access to qualified teachers, and appropriate resources. The differences are stark in a state like Connecticut, where school districts adhere to municipal borders, and property taxes fund much of...
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?

Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Darien, CT
Society
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Lifestyle
darientimes.com

In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on

During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Person
Paige
Person
Jimmy Choo
darientimes.com

Crack in Darien’s Hanson Road Bridge means it must be replaced

DARIEN — Town officials plan to replace the Hanson Road Bridge after a crack was discovered during a routine maintenance check last week. The Hanson Road Bridge is rated as “fair or worse” — and at least nine other bridges in Darien hold the same rating.
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
GUILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Hamden police: Missing man and his daughter found

HAMDEN — Police say a father and his 2-year-old daughter who went missing over the weekend have been found. The two were last seen Sunday near Ridge Road and were reported missing Tuesday, Hamden Police Detective Sean Dolan said in a release announcing the search early Wednesday afternoon. “Family...
HAMDEN, CT
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Design#Fashion Brands#Business Industry#Linus Business#Darien Sustainability#The Dca Thrift Shop#Rag Bone#Dca
darientimes.com

New Haven man arrested, charged in connection with Hamden murder

HAMDEN — Police say they arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a 2021 homicide. Brian Ward, 30, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to police.
HAMDEN, CT

