darientimes.com
Opinion: Education equity a business imperative
We have a lot to be proud of in Fairfield County, and while thankfully we have passed the worst of the pandemic, many who call our region home will continue to face the economic and social inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. In the business community, we have an opportunity to support...
darientimes.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
darientimes.com
Calendar Close-up: New program brings art directly to students
Inequities in public education are both serious and well known. Across America, students in neighboring school districts can have very different access to qualified teachers, and appropriate resources. The differences are stark in a state like Connecticut, where school districts adhere to municipal borders, and property taxes fund much of...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
darientimes.com
In Photos: Darien Library pulls together book display on Queen Elizabeth II
DARIEN — After the news of the death of Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the Darien library quickly pulled together books on the monarch to display on Thursday.
darientimes.com
In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on
During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
darientimes.com
Opinion: To strengthen our communities, we must fortify our public libraries
For over a century, Connecticut public libraries have bolstered our communities — educationally, culturally, socially, economically and leisurely. But as much as we count on our libraries, their future is counting on our elected officials. State residents of all ages visit our libraries tens of thousands of times each...
darientimes.com
St. Joseph football upsets No. 2 Darien on two late scores by Brandon Hutchinson
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. TRUMBULL—There were not too many around the state giving the unranked St. Joseph football team much of a chance on opening day against Darien, the No. 2 ranked team in the preseason GameTimeCT Poll. In fact, nine GameTimeCT...
darientimes.com
Greenwich police apprehend Louisiana woman suspected of stealing purses from downtown store
GREENWICH — A woman suspected of stealing purses from a Mason Street store this summer turned herself in to police Friday, according to the Greenwich Police Department. Kristen McKenzie, of Metairie, La., could not post the court-set bond and was taken to state Superior Court in Stamford, police said in a Facebook post.
darientimes.com
Crack in Darien’s Hanson Road Bridge means it must be replaced
DARIEN — Town officials plan to replace the Hanson Road Bridge after a crack was discovered during a routine maintenance check last week. The Hanson Road Bridge is rated as “fair or worse” — and at least nine other bridges in Darien hold the same rating.
darientimes.com
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
darientimes.com
Hamden police: Missing man and his daughter found
HAMDEN — Police say a father and his 2-year-old daughter who went missing over the weekend have been found. The two were last seen Sunday near Ridge Road and were reported missing Tuesday, Hamden Police Detective Sean Dolan said in a release announcing the search early Wednesday afternoon. “Family...
darientimes.com
Greenwich defense contains Newtown football, second-half surge leads to opening victory
NEWTOWN — Typical of the CIAC football opener just about every year, Friday was full of mistakes, cramps, and penalties, with the officials moving the ball more efficiently than the offense at times. The officials didn’t have to contend with the Greenwich defense, though. It was pretty first-rate most...
darientimes.com
New Haven man arrested, charged in connection with Hamden murder
HAMDEN — Police say they arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a 2021 homicide. Brian Ward, 30, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to police.
