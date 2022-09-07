ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Federation Acquires Majority Stake in ‘Britannia’ Producer Vertigo Films

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41X9Ok_0hlAuUC700

International studio Federation ( The Bureau, Around the World in 80 Days ) has struck a deal to acquire a majority stake in London-based British film and television production company Vertigo Films ( Britannia , Bulletproof , The Sweeney , Monsters).

Financial and other terms weren’t disclosed.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“The deal underlines both Vertigo Films’ and Federation’s ambitions to expand their offering of premium content to the global market and marks the continued expansion of the independent European studio, as it increases its investment in acclaimed production labels and creative talent,” the companies said.

“The acquisition follows an exceptionally busy year for Vertigo, which is currently in post-production on new comedy-drama series Mammals , by Jez Butterworth, starring James Corden and Sally Hawkins for Amazon, forthcoming ’80s set gangster epic A Town Called Malice by Nick Love for Sky Max, and has just wrapped principal photography on a new star-studded film for Sky Cinema, with further details to be announced at a later date,” Vertigo said on Wednesday in unveiling the transaction.

Pascal Breton, president of Federation, said: “Vertigo is one of the first and only British production companies to have brilliantly succeeded in reinventing itself to adapt to the highly competitive theatrical market, and then to drama series with strong international potential.”

In a joint statement, Vertigo Film’s executive producers and co-founders James Richardson and Allan Niblo, and Jane Moore, the CEO of Vertigo, said: “Vertigo Films has been a reliable name in film for 20 years producing quality and commercially successful films, and we are thrilled with the company’s success in the last few years through the expansion of our television division. Bringing the boldest ideas from extraordinary talents to life is in our DNA and to now have such a prolific partner in Federation is an opportunity to expand and drive our ambitious slate at full speed.”

Founded in 2013, Federation, led by Breton and co-directed by Lionel Uzan, focuses on the creation, production, financing and distribution of original productions, including TV series, films, kids’ programs and documentaries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Son’ Director Florian Zeller Signs Multiyear Deal With ‘Call My Agent’ Producer Mediawan

Oscar-winning French director Florian Zeller (The Father, The Son) has signed a multiyear deal with fast-growing European production company Mediawan (Call My Agent!) to develop and produce films and high-end TV series across an array of platforms. Mediawan will finance and produce the films and series, co-producing with Blue Morning Pictures, the production outfit Zeller recently founded with former CAA agent Federica Sainte-Rose. Zeller won an Oscar for the screenplay to The Father, his feature debut as a director, and an adaptation of his own French play of the same name. More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Granted Access to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Settles With Writers Guild For $4M-Plus Over Unpaid Residuals

About a month after a similar deal with Netflix, the Writers Guild of America has informed members that it has won over $4 million in previously unpaid residuals and interest in a settlement with Amazon. The multimillion-dollar settlement results from an arbitration over the compensation for 37 screenwriters on 31 films distributed by Amazon, the Guild told members on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. (Deadline was the first to report the news; THR has reached out to Amazon for comment.) More from The Hollywood ReporterVodeo, First Video Game Studio With Certified Union in North America, Shuts DownRusso Bros.' Amazon Series...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Bleecker Street Signs Canadian Output Deal With levelFILM

Bleecker Street has unveiled an exclusive output deal with indie distributor levelFILM for the Canadian market. As the Toronto Film Festival kicked into gear, Bleecker Street said levelFILM will release north of the border films for which the U.S. partner has North American or worldwide rights. The first title set to be released under the new joint venture will be Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette and Monica Belucci, which is set for a domestic release in 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: 'The Swimmers' Stars Manal, Nathalie Issa on Learning to Swim for Their RolesRussian Dissident Gains Entry...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Nat Wolff Joins Lucy Hale in Rom-Com ‘Which Brings Me to You’ (Exclusive)

Nat Wolff is set to star opposite Lucy Hale in upcoming romantic comedy Which Brings Me to You. The feature will reunite the Palo Alto, Paper Towns and The Kill Team actor with filmmaker Peter Hutchings (Can You Keep a Secret?, Then Came You), who directed their recent hit The Hating Game. Production is due to start in New York City and New Jersey on September 19th. More from The Hollywood ReporterSackler Documentary 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' Wins Venice 2022 Golden Lion for Best FilmBo Brundin, Actor in 'The Great Waldo Pepper,' Dies at 85TIFF: How Michael Grandage...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Jane Moore
Person
James Corden
Person
Sally Hawkins
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Hollywood Reporter

IFC Films Nabs Eric Bana Crime Thriller ‘Force of Nature’ (Exclusive)

IFC Films has picked up the North American rights to the Australian crime thriller Force of Nature from director Robert Connolly. The follow-up to Connolly’s box office The Dry reteams the director with Eric Bana, who reprises his role as Aaron Falk. Force of Nature is based on the book series by Jane Harper and captures five women taking part in a corporate hiking retreat where only four come out on the other side.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlison Brie, Aubrey Plaza on Reuniting for Indie 'Spin Me Round'Cannes: IFC Films Takes Sci-Fi Comedy 'Turn Me On' Starring Bel Powley, Nick Robinson...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104. She died Wednesday of natural causes at her Sherman Oaks home, where she had lived since 1946, Roger C. Memos — writer-director of the documentary Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity — told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBo Brundin, Actor in 'The Great Waldo Pepper,' Dies at 85Gary Nelson, Director of 'Freaky Friday,' 'The Black Hole' and 'Get Smart,' Dies at 87Queen...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Britannia#Television#Documentary#Federation Lrb#British#Vertigo Films#European
The Hollywood Reporter

‘On the Come Up’ Review: Sanaa Lathan’s Cool and Confident Directorial Debut

Somewhere in Garden Heights, the fictional American town at the center of On the Come Up, is an imposing mural of Lawless, one of the community’s biggest rappers. His daughter Bri Jackson (Jamila C. Gray), who goes by the moniker Lil’ Law, makes frequent visits to this vibrant portrait when she needs guidance. It’s a meditative exercise, a way to refocus. Bri is determined to become one of the greatest rappers to come out of the Heights — just like her dad.  On the Come Up, Sanaa Lathan’s cool, confident directorial debut, chronicles the 16-year-old’s journey to becoming a star and honoring her...
MOVIES
Page Six

Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all

That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Original Lord of the Rings hobbits show support for The Rings of Power cast after racist attacks

The Rings of Power calls for aid… and the original Lord of the Rings cast will answer. Ever since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted on Amazon Prime Video, the cast and creators have faced a barrage of racist backlash. A vocal minority of so-called fans have denounced the show for its diverse casting, and in the last week several sci-fi and fantasy legends like Neil Gaiman and Whoopi Goldberg have spoken out to defend the series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
BBC
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision as Doctors Are “Concerned” About Her Health

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.More from The Hollywood ReporterJodie Turner-Smith, Heather Graham, Rachel Brosnahan Among Guests at Venice AmfAR Gala DinnerNoel Clarke Drops Legal Action Against BAFTA Over Sexual Harassment Claims, Academy Stands By Membership SuspensionVenice: Alice Diop Discusses Her Stunning Fictional Film Debut 'Saint Omer' The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer. Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.” “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco Repeatedly Re-creates Her Perfect Night With Pete Davidson in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer

Kaley Cuoco is a time-traveling woman in love with Pete Davidson in the new trailer for Meet Cute. “Have you ever had a night like this in your entire life?” Cuoco repeatedly asks in the two-minute look at the upcoming Peacock film. More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL, English Premier League Expected to Power Peacock Growth This Year, Comcast Exec SaysDolly Alderton and Phoebe Robinson on Adapting Their Own Memoirs for Television'Last Light' Review: Matthew Fox's Inept New Peacock Series Cuoco’s Sheila and Davidson’s Gary meet on a bar in New York City one night, and when Sheila has the time of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

First ‘Haunted Mansion’ Footage Hits D23

Disney and filmmaker Justin Simien offered a first look at Haunted Mansion for the crowd at D23 Friday. The trailer, which was not released online, opened with the cast discovering the old seance room of a mansion that hasn’t been touched in centuries. Spooky happenings ensue — along with some comic relief from a character played by Owen Wilson.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Inside Out' Sequel, Alien Movie 'Elio' Set at PixarDisney Shows Off First Looks at 'Mufasa: The Lion King', 'Snow White' and 'Little Mermaid''Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Disenchanted' Trailers Cast a Spell at D23 Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Dany DeVito,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Says She Wants to Direct Films With “Human Stories About Human Emotion”

Taylor Swift feels it’s time to possibly direct a feature film. “If it were the right thing, it would be such a privilege and honor,” the singer-songwriter told the Toronto Film Festival during an In Conversation With… appearance.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama 'My Policeman'TIFF: Cinemas Are Still Suffering as Streaming Drives New Arthouse Movie BoomTIFF: Lena Dunham on Adapting the YA Classic 'Catherine Called Birdy' and Casting Andrew Scott as "Hot Medieval Dad" But don’t expect Swift to direct action sequences. “I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” she...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, World Leaders Remember Queen Elizabeth II: “She Defined an Era”

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch and one of the world’s most recognizable and most portrayed figures in modern times, died on Thursday at age 96.  After 70 years of rule, Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Royal Family announced. She will be succeeded by firstborn son Charles.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Toronto Film Festival Is Out to Prove Its Worth to the International Film IndustryGolden Globes: HFPA Adds 103 New Non-Member Voters10 Things to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Life Earlier, the Palace said that Elizabeth was under medical supervision, as doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch in history and one of the world’s most recognizable — and most portrayed — figures in modern times, died Thursday. She was 96.  After 70 years of rule, Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she had spent the summer, the Royal Family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Toronto Film Festival Is Out to Prove Its Worth to the International Film IndustryGolden Globes: HFPA Adds 103 New Non-Member Voters10 Things to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Life She will be succeeded by her firstborn son, Charles. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Creator of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, the much-loved standup comedian who was the creator and showrunner of the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, has died. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBernard Shaw,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Jokingly Addresses Chris Pine Spit-Gate Incident at Venice

Harry Styles didn’t waste any time addressing a viral video from Venice Film Festival in which he seems to spit on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine. During his first Madison Square Garden show since Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller premiered at the Italian festival, Styles took a moment to joke about the situation. More from The Hollywood ReporterHarry Styles Is Mired in a Complicated and Steamy Love Triangle in New 'My Policeman' TrailerAnna Kendrick to Make Directorial Debut With 'The Dating Game'Courtney Vucekovich Clarifies Bite-Mark Photo as 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Makes Edit “This is our 10th show at Madison...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy