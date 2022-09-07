Federation Acquires Majority Stake in ‘Britannia’ Producer Vertigo Films

International studio Federation ( The Bureau, Around the World in 80 Days ) has struck a deal to acquire a majority stake in London-based British film and television production company Vertigo Films ( Britannia , Bulletproof , The Sweeney , Monsters).

Financial and other terms weren’t disclosed.

“The deal underlines both Vertigo Films’ and Federation’s ambitions to expand their offering of premium content to the global market and marks the continued expansion of the independent European studio, as it increases its investment in acclaimed production labels and creative talent,” the companies said.

“The acquisition follows an exceptionally busy year for Vertigo, which is currently in post-production on new comedy-drama series Mammals , by Jez Butterworth, starring James Corden and Sally Hawkins for Amazon, forthcoming ’80s set gangster epic A Town Called Malice by Nick Love for Sky Max, and has just wrapped principal photography on a new star-studded film for Sky Cinema, with further details to be announced at a later date,” Vertigo said on Wednesday in unveiling the transaction.

Pascal Breton, president of Federation, said: “Vertigo is one of the first and only British production companies to have brilliantly succeeded in reinventing itself to adapt to the highly competitive theatrical market, and then to drama series with strong international potential.”

In a joint statement, Vertigo Film’s executive producers and co-founders James Richardson and Allan Niblo, and Jane Moore, the CEO of Vertigo, said: “Vertigo Films has been a reliable name in film for 20 years producing quality and commercially successful films, and we are thrilled with the company’s success in the last few years through the expansion of our television division. Bringing the boldest ideas from extraordinary talents to life is in our DNA and to now have such a prolific partner in Federation is an opportunity to expand and drive our ambitious slate at full speed.”

Founded in 2013, Federation, led by Breton and co-directed by Lionel Uzan, focuses on the creation, production, financing and distribution of original productions, including TV series, films, kids’ programs and documentaries.