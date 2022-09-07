Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
BHS set to host Band Spectacular Saturday
If you enjoy watching marching bands, Bellefontaine High School is the place to be this weekend when BHS hosts the 36th annual Band Spectacular at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at AcuSport Stadium. The Band Spectacular started as a band competition, then evolved into a fun performance opportunity for area...
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Senior sunrise celebrated
The Bellefontaine Class of 2023 kicked off their final school year in style early Wednesday morning during a Senior Sunrise event at AcuSport Stadium. Nearly 60 seniors gathered to celebrate their last first day of classes. High School Principal Jason Brown joined them. The event was coordinated by senior Chieftain Leaders President Joslyn Robinson and senior parents donated donuts and water. Senior Sunset will be hosted at the end of the school year. There are 172 seniors at BHS this year. (BCS PHOTOS)
Bellefontaine Examiner
BPD set to host tailgate party Friday night
The Bellefontaine Police Department will be hosting a tailgate party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Blue Jacket Park, to celebrate a county football rivalry. Attendees can enjoy free food and drinks, including hamburgers and hot dogs while supplies last. McDonald’s will also have apple slices and cookies.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Harold Daniel Marker
On September 6, 2022, Harold Marker, 94, of Bellefontaine, left our arms to be with the Lord. Preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, he is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Marker and three children Debbie (Pat) Ellis, Gail Morrissey, and Randy (Teresa) Marker. Completing the Marker family are grandchildren Emily (Steve) Wieringa and daughters Lydia and Lana, Maribeth (Brett) Peters and son Drake, Sara Ellis, Kevin (Lindsay) Morrissey and children Quinn and Beckham, Abigail (Eric Talbot) Marker and son Colin, Alison (Chris Yetman) Marker and children Oliver, Milo, and Evan, Kirk (Whitney) Marker and children Emerson and Liam, and Craig Marker and children Sophia and Brady.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Officer Van Buskirk’s retirement celebrated Sept. 16
Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Greg Van Buskirk is honored with a retirement party from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Bellefontaine City Council chambers, located second floor of the city building, 135 N. Detroit St. Officer Van Buskirk has served on the Bellefontaine Police Department since 1998.
Xenia rolls Piqua 28-0, Bucs remain unbeaten
The Xenia Buccaneers were victorious against the Piqua Indians with a final score of 28-0.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Jeanneret captured in Georgia; awaits extradition
A Huntsville area man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed one man and nearly killed three others is currently awaiting extradition in a Georgia jail. Monty S. Jeanneret, 29, was charged by a July grand jury indictment with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; three counts of corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the second degree; complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
West Ohio Food Bank to hold special hours
LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will have special hours this week. WOFB is normally open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This Thursday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and on Friday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to host the United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers from Mercy Health-St. Rita’s will assist the food bank with several projects.
westbendnews.net
VWHS Receives Donation from BMM
Black Mark Mafia recently donated $500 to Van Wert High School to assist students experiencing hardships. Pictured left to right are Rob Ellis, Tom Buzard, Jody Huth, Bob Priest (VWHS Principal) and Rick Lamb. (Not pictured is Tyler Turnwald.)
Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire
LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Motorcyclist flown from C.R. 25 crash
Daniel I. Johnson, 25, of Mt. Victory, was flown by medical helicopter to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a crash Thursday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Brittny A. Piper, 42, of Belle Center, was operating an eastbound...
Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
peakofohio.com
Raiders fall to London; Chiefs sweep NU; WL-S runs past Greenon – Jr High Football results
Several Jr. High football teams hit the field Thursday. The Benjamin Logan 7th grade team lost to London 36-0. For the Raiders, Carter Fay and Parker Yelton lead the team in tackles. Wyatt Predmore led the offense. The 8th-grade Raiders also lost to London 48-32. Soli Hughes threw for two...
Columbus Zoo announces half-priced admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a series of dates this fall to thank Franklin County residents for their support. All Franklin County residents can take advantage of half-priced admission on Sept. 11-12 and Oct. 2-3. The Franklin County Community Days will also celebrate local community...
Lima News
High school football: Blocked punt return gives Wapakoneta victory against Van Wert
WAPAKONETA – Van Wert was 12 seconds away from victory. Wapak’s Jordan Schneider picked a blocked punt out of the air and returned it 35 yards for a TD to lift Wapak to a stunning 20-19 victory over Van Wert Friday at Wapak’s Harmon Stadium. “I saw...
hometownstations.com
Downtown Lima seeing many improvement projects coming to fruition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have traveled in downtown Lima you may have noticed changes, not only in the traffic pattern but also in buildings and landscaping. The City of Lima has completed the roundabout and installed a new parking pattern in front of the courthouse that has now allowed Allen County Commissioners to approve maintenance projects outside the courthouse with the installation of a new retaining wall and new landscaping at the justice center. The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center getting a new roof over the theatre atrium which was seeing a lot of water damage. Capital projects are always on the minds of commissioners.
