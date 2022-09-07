LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have traveled in downtown Lima you may have noticed changes, not only in the traffic pattern but also in buildings and landscaping. The City of Lima has completed the roundabout and installed a new parking pattern in front of the courthouse that has now allowed Allen County Commissioners to approve maintenance projects outside the courthouse with the installation of a new retaining wall and new landscaping at the justice center. The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center getting a new roof over the theatre atrium which was seeing a lot of water damage. Capital projects are always on the minds of commissioners.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO