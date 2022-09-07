ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine Examiner

BHS set to host Band Spectacular Saturday

If you enjoy watching marching bands, Bellefontaine High School is the place to be this weekend when BHS hosts the 36th annual Band Spectacular at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at AcuSport Stadium. The Band Spectacular started as a band competition, then evolved into a fun performance opportunity for area...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana

The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
URBANA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Senior sunrise celebrated

The Bellefontaine Class of 2023 kicked off their final school year in style early Wednesday morning during a Senior Sunrise event at AcuSport Stadium. Nearly 60 seniors gathered to celebrate their last first day of classes. High School Principal Jason Brown joined them. The event was coordinated by senior Chieftain Leaders President Joslyn Robinson and senior parents donated donuts and water. Senior Sunset will be hosted at the end of the school year. There are 172 seniors at BHS this year. (BCS PHOTOS)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

BPD set to host tailgate party Friday night

The Bellefontaine Police Department will be hosting a tailgate party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Blue Jacket Park, to celebrate a county football rivalry. Attendees can enjoy free food and drinks, including hamburgers and hot dogs while supplies last. McDonald’s will also have apple slices and cookies.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Harold Daniel Marker

On September 6, 2022, Harold Marker, 94, of Bellefontaine, left our arms to be with the Lord. Preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, he is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Marker and three children Debbie (Pat) Ellis, Gail Morrissey, and Randy (Teresa) Marker. Completing the Marker family are grandchildren Emily (Steve) Wieringa and daughters Lydia and Lana, Maribeth (Brett) Peters and son Drake, Sara Ellis, Kevin (Lindsay) Morrissey and children Quinn and Beckham, Abigail (Eric Talbot) Marker and son Colin, Alison (Chris Yetman) Marker and children Oliver, Milo, and Evan, Kirk (Whitney) Marker and children Emerson and Liam, and Craig Marker and children Sophia and Brady.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Officer Van Buskirk's retirement celebrated Sept. 16

Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Greg Van Buskirk is honored with a retirement party from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Bellefontaine City Council chambers, located second floor of the city building, 135 N. Detroit St. Officer Van Buskirk has served on the Bellefontaine Police Department since 1998.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Jeanneret captured in Georgia; awaits extradition

A Huntsville area man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed one man and nearly killed three others is currently awaiting extradition in a Georgia jail. Monty S. Jeanneret, 29, was charged by a July grand jury indictment with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; three counts of corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the second degree; complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
The Lima News

West Ohio Food Bank to hold special hours

LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will have special hours this week. WOFB is normally open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This Thursday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and on Friday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to host the United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers from Mercy Health-St. Rita’s will assist the food bank with several projects.
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

VWHS Receives Donation from BMM

Black Mark Mafia recently donated $500 to Van Wert High School to assist students experiencing hardships. Pictured left to right are Rob Ellis, Tom Buzard, Jody Huth, Bob Priest (VWHS Principal) and Rick Lamb. (Not pictured is Tyler Turnwald.)
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire

LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
LIMA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Motorcyclist flown from C.R. 25 crash

Daniel I. Johnson, 25, of Mt. Victory, was flown by medical helicopter to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a crash Thursday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Brittny A. Piper, 42, of Belle Center, was operating an eastbound...
MOUNT VICTORY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Downtown Lima seeing many improvement projects coming to fruition

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have traveled in downtown Lima you may have noticed changes, not only in the traffic pattern but also in buildings and landscaping. The City of Lima has completed the roundabout and installed a new parking pattern in front of the courthouse that has now allowed Allen County Commissioners to approve maintenance projects outside the courthouse with the installation of a new retaining wall and new landscaping at the justice center. The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center getting a new roof over the theatre atrium which was seeing a lot of water damage. Capital projects are always on the minds of commissioners.
LIMA, OH

